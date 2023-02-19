Obituary | Jorma Korhonen 1938–2023

Supplier Jorma Korhonen died in Oulu on January 11, 2023. He was 84 years old, born in Kajaani on June 1, 1938.

Jorma Korhonen grew up hooked on the story already in his childhood. The boy born in the heart of Kainuu learned the laws of drama at the latest on the day when a message was brought from the house to the hay field: now everyone had to come inside, because grandma asked.

Grandma had already put on a clean mortuary shirt, and from the bed she shook hands with all the other people. Even a five-year-old understood that it was a farewell.

And then? “Then grandma died.”

At the age of 23 Korhose became Finland’s youngest editor-in-chief. Pretty quickly, Sotkamo newspaper changed to Helsingin Sanomat, and Korhose became the editor of the Sunday edition, whose reports were rarely published that week.

Could there be any topic that Korhonen would not be excited about? At least the list of topics for a long career was endless.

With the stories, Korhonen’s gaze rose further and further north. Korhos became the interpreter of the Sámi people and their worlds. He was respected, but so was the people he wrote about.

Sometimes it was almost moving to watch from the sidelines how difficult it was for Korhose to ask the interviewees a question that they might find offensive.

And not life, of course, has treated its author as kindly as one could hope for.

In 1994, the family of Korhonen’s daughter was returning from Ostrobothnia to Oulu, when their car collided with the snow blown onto the road bridge by a side wind and another car. Jorma Korhonen’s daughter and three-year-old granddaughter died, her husband and two other children survived.

The memory of the accident still keeps Jorma’s relatives and co-workers silent. It is hard for a person to imagine anything more difficult than what happened.

But Jorma’s desire to write was even more tenacious than grief.

His last article was published in Helsingin Sanomat in 2004, three years after his retirement. It told about the Muurmann track.

Ritva Korpimo

The author is a former colleague of Jorma Korhonen.