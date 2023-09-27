Obituary | Jarmo Koivunen 1938–2023

Draftsmangraphic designer Jarmo “Hand” Birch tree died of a long illness in Helsinki on April 17, 2023. He was 84 years old, born in Tampere on December 22, 1938.

Koivunen got the nickname “Kätsy” Koivunen from his childhood friends when he often used that expression or said “Kätsyti” i.e. to do something conveniently.

Large the public remembers Kätsy as Ilta-Sanomi cartoonist. The career lasted from 1964 to 2017, it is a European record. In the whole world, only two colleagues have drawn longer. Koivunen himself called his works “opinion drawings”. Almost 8,000 of them were collected.

He stated in an interview in 2017: “A good cartoon works like a two-phase drug, the first part of which penetrates the skin, and then the second part gets to affect the body. The most important thing is to make people think and not just provide entertainment.”

In the year 1966 Kätsy reached an audience of more than 10 million people in the eastern neighbor, when NKP’s main supporter Pravda published a drawing taken from Ilta-Sanom. The topic was the soft landing of the Luna 9 probe on the moon.

Koivunen later recalled the February morning when the phone rang and the long-distance operator announced: “Mr. Koivunen, you are receiving a call from Moscow.”

Calls to Moscow had always had an ominous tone. Koivunen can be said to have taken the situation with a sly curiosity.

In Finland, Posti’s move notification card, which was decorated with a grand piano and its carriers, created by Koivunen, was the most widely distributed. The address changes! – millions of cards were printed and mailed free of charge.

Before during his career as a cartoonist, Koivunen worked at the famous Mainos-Lehmus office in Tampere and in Helsinki at Svenska Telegrambyrån and Ogilvy & Mather as a creative director. From these, he moved to his Vuorikatu studio as an entrepreneur and focused on his favorite sport, drawing.

The half-orphaned Swedish war child missed school, but that didn’t stop him from acquiring a large amount of knowledge from the most diverse areas of life. Jazz, classical music and visual arts were dear to him.

Kätsy lived and worked his last years in Helsinki’s Ullanlinna. The roots, however, were not forgotten by the boy vicar and “Kaakinmaa Luu” who grew up next to Pyynikinharju, the Pyynikki Oy brewery and the Koulukatu hockey rink in Tampere.

Last suffering from Parkinson’s disease, Kätsy focused on painting watercolors in his home studio. The last published image was the cover of his spouse, Riikka Szalain Paradise is here can’t you see to the novel. It only appeared after Kätsy’s death.

In addition to his spouse, Kätsy’s close circle includes his daughter and brother and their families. Kätsy’s extensive production is mainly stored in Päivälehti’s archive.

Sakari Nupponen

Juhani Tolvanen

The authors are colleagues and friends of Jarmo Koivunen.