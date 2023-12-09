Obituary | Jarkko Arra 1928–2023

Economy Jarkko Arra died in Helsinki at the age of 95 on November 5, 2023. He was born in Vyborg on June 12, 1928.

Arra spent most of his childhood in Helsinki. He started working at the age of 11, delivering the civilian clothes of frontmen to their families after the winter war. At the beginning of the Continuation War, he was a messenger of the Rovastintoimisto of the Home Troops and in 1942-1944 did farm work on his great-uncle’s farm in Salahahti.

As a high school student, Arra graduated from the Finnish Normal High School in 1947 and completed his military service in the Armored Battalion right after this. Arra graduated in economics in 1951. His interest in an international career was already evident during his student years, when he worked in the summers in Sweden, Holland, France and England.

Arran career started in Kaukomarkkini. From there, he moved to Israel as chancellor at the mission to be established, after which he joined Finnpap, first in Cairo in 1958 and later in Helsinki. In the years 1964–1967, he worked as a commercial attache in Tunisia, for example during Kekkonen’s visit. After that, Arra worked as a commercial secretary in Brussels, developing Finland’s export operations in the Benelux countries.

After working for two years as the head of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ export promotion division, Arra continued his career in 1972 in Paris as a commercial consultant. He did significant work for Finnish companies, especially in the paper and forest machinery industries.

He created successful relations between French and Finnish forestry authorities, promoted trade and established numerous successful contacts. In 1982, Arra became CEO of Rauma-Repola France and later to the management of Rauma SA holding company, where he continued his successful career until he was 65 years old.

His retirement years Jarkko spent time with his wife in France, where long mountain hikes in alpine landscapes were his hobby.

Jarko’s close circle includes his wife Odile, his children and daughters-in-law Liliane, Kari, Nina, Timo and Sissi, his spouse’s children Jean-Baptiste and Julien and their families, and Arra’s especially beloved grandchildren in Finland, Canada and France.

Kari Arra

Venni Arra

The authors are Jarkko Arra’s son and grandson.