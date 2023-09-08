Obituary | Jari Hinkkurinen 1954–2023

Nursea specialist nurse in internal medicine and psychiatry and a master’s degree in health sciences Jari Hinkkurinen died suddenly on July 31, 2023 in Helsinki, Meilahti Hospital. He was 69 years old, born on May 7, 1954 in Kouvola.

He spent his actual working career at the emergency clinic of the Kuusankoski regional hospital (later Pohjois-Kyme hospital) and his last years of work as a service area manager at the emergency clinic of the Kymenlaakso Central Hospital.

Hiccupy was a solid nursing professional and proud to be a nurse. He was thirsty for knowledge and studied something new and interesting throughout his life. In addition to his work as a supervisor, he did a lot of other work, such as working in several working groups developing nursing work.

to the University of Kuopio on the subject of his thesis The experiences of suicidal men and the related hopelessness made by Hinkkurinen also lectures around Finland, e.g. of self-destruction.

For him, nursing was a matter of the heart, and he promoted nursing work in many different ways, also multi-professionally. He served on the board of the Finnish Nurses’ Association (now Finnish nurses) from 1992 to 2015, when he participated in the national development of nursing from the top, both from the point of view of nursing, its teaching and research.

For years, Hinkkurinen was also active in the local Tehy professional section 401 and as Tehy’s federal representative and chief shop steward.

Jari was interested in art and making art for years, he visited e.g. Drawing and painting courses and many other trainings in the art field at the Repin Institute and Kansalaiopisto. This year Jari became the president of the club, a position he now had to give up far too soon.

Jari trained as a volunteer crisis support person after the operation of the Vuoroveto crisis center began in the 2010s in Kouvola. After retiring, he became the chairman of the association managing the crisis center. Jari threw himself into this task with all his heart.

Along with the chairmanship, he still maintained a feeling for practical helping work. Jari was a familiar sight to the employees at the crisis center during his weekly visits and weekly meetings.

However, Jari was above all a caring and loving family man.

Marja Hartikainen

Tapio Turklin

Salla Kuurne

The authors are Jari Hinkkurinen’s colleague and friend, artist friend and schoolmate, and colleague.