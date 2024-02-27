Obituary | Jaakko Tepo's career as a performer ended prematurely due to failing health, but the songs sank into the Finns

The late songwriter and entertainer also knew how to talk about the harshness of life through humor.

General according to belief, Finns especially love sad songs. The ones where love is only snow-white for a small moment and I found the grave and the flowers that laughed didn't.

Yes, Finns also love funny songs and especially funny songs about the misery of life. Jaakko Tepon career and life's work is strong proof of that.

Jaakko Teppo died on February 24, 2024. He was 71 years old when he died.

Tepo's active career as a songwriter and performing artist was relatively short after his health failed, but especially in the 1980s he worked at a furious pace. His most famous songs also come from the same period.

Jaakko Teppo was an old-time couplet singer. Nowadays, the word couplet is most often used in the humorous expression “the plot of a couplet”, although actually a couplet refers to humorous songs that usually have several stanzas and rhymes in the stories.

In his songs, Jaakko Teppo mostly described rural people, especially those on small farms. He had a strong personal connection to their lives, as Teppo came from modest circumstances on a small farm in North Savoia, where his parents' lives were filled with hard work.

Despite this, the characters in Tepo's songs do not live in the past but in their own time, in the late 1970s and 1980s. If they don't take care of a small cattle farm in the fictional village of Ruikonperä, they are unemployed. The threat to them is more middle-class characters such as Hilma and Onni – in the song Hilma's seductress, “tie bull” or artificial inseminator Onni Laukkanen.

In many of Tepo's songs, Toivo Ryynänen remains in the position of the sufferer.

Ryynänen is an anti-hero like Donald Duck, who tries many things, but almost always fails, whether it's working life or relationships with women. In Jaakko Tepo's lyrics, the humor was sometimes splashy, but rarely rough and punchy.

His characters through Teppo managed to describe basically sad things conveyed by humor. And life wasn't much easier outside of agriculture either.

Johnny Cash -spiritually The trucker's accounting – in the country song, the trucker complains about the hard work and poor pay: “the trucker's job is not as wonderful / as you can see from those shots”.

Teppo and his wife suffered a bad setback in the 1990s, when the Piällysmies magazine they founded went bankrupt. My own experiences can still be heard in 1995 on Tepo's last album Pers'auken district inspector. The character of the album's title track is a bailiff. He is the only person who remembers the main character of the song, who, in addition to his property and work, has also lost his old friends.

The song has the atmosphere of the depression, when the bailiff wants every last penny, because “there have been some twists and turns in collecting bank support”. Teppo was politically left-wing, which you can't miss when listening to the songs.

No life In Jaakko Tepo's songs, there is still no poverty. One of his most listened to songs Pamela is a hilarious and warm Eastern Finnish country song where the narrator confesses his love Dallas-TV series Pamelaa (Victoria Principal) to

In Pamela the relationship of the people of Ruikonperälä to the phenomena of the early 1980s is also condensed. Toivo Ryynänen has acquired a color TV with some kepulikonst, which we can then watch with a larger group Dallas. Of course, the song is also a generational experience: for those born after the 1980s, Pamela, Lucy and Sue Ellen unfortunately say nothing.

Although Jaakko Teppo had to stop performing and making music a long time ago, so his production has been heard later in many contexts, also performed by Tepo's boys. The most famous interpreter is Ismo and Ilkka Alangon and Cyde Hyttinen Sössölandia's golden cucumbers trio.

The strongest influences in Tepo's music are old iskelmä, folk music and country music, but his songs have also impressed several rock artists.

Published in 2005 Pörsänmäki messages – Tribute to Jaakko Tepo -album, Tepo's songs are performed by a famous group of domestic artists and bands from Kotiteollištä to 22-Pistepirkko and Nightwish. It is hardly a coincidence that a large part of the album's artists are originally from Eastern Finland, many also from smaller towns.

Even though Jaakko Teppo was known nationally, his stories were most strongly identified with those who have some attachment to the life of the countryside and small towns. Toivo Ryynänen may have been a very familiar figure to them.

27.2. 16.03: The profession of Onni Laukkanen, who appears in the song, was added to the story.

Jaakko Teppo in 2019 in Joensuu.

Jaakko Teppo with his son Ilja in the mid-1980s.