Obituary | Jaakko Suihkonen 1935–2022

Architect Jaakko Suihkonen died on October 20, 2022 in Helsinki. He was 87 years old, born on April 26, 1935 in Vyborg.

The war first drove the family to Suonenjoki and from there to Helsinki. The little boy remembered the dramatic glow of the burning houses of Vyborg in the dark evening sky.

Suihkonen graduated as a high school student in 1954 from Karelia co-educational school in Helsinki. After evening school at Ateneum, architecture studies progressed slowly but surely. The reason was a job in Alvar Aalto’s office, where Suihkonen ended up in 1957.

A shower and Aalto seemed to have been on the same wavelength from the beginning. The skilled and socially intelligent young man became one of Aalto’s trusted architects.

The model of the Suomussalmi battle memorial, Liekkipatsa, was shaped by Suihkonen’s hands, under Aalto’s instructions. The largest construction site in the 1960s was in Seinäjoki, where Suihkonen worked as the architect in charge of the library, parish center and theater. Villa Kokkonen, designed by Aalto for his academic colleague, was also largely Suihkonen’s responsibility.

Suihkonen was also involved in designing, among others, Ristinkirkko, Finlandia Hall and Opernhaus Essen. One of the last works in Aalto’s office was the Shiraz Art Museum in Iran, which unfortunately never came to fruition.

1972 started civil service career in the city of Helsinki took a new turn in 1978, when Suihkonen won the design competition for the Forum block with his friends Kari Hyvärinen, Kaarlo Leppänen and Ilona Lehtinen from the Aalto office. Later he had an office with Hyvärinen. In the wake of Forum, which changed the streetscape of Helsinki, they designed new commercial buildings and repairs of properties in the center of Helsinki.

The office’s “familiarness” and supportive atmosphere were a reminder of Aalto’s office. Suihkonen guided the young architects by patiently guiding them and often also referring to Aalto or older masters such as Michelangelo.

In his own work, Suihkonen designed both residential buildings and playgrounds. His works also include the Korkeasaari beach pavilion and the renewal of Kissalaakso.

From the shower I was saddened by the disposable culture and the weakening of the architect’s influence. For him, good architecture was sustainable. Materials and construction methods were of great importance.

The appreciation of quality and details was also visible in private life. At home, the daughters always had first-class drawing tools and were encouraged to do things with their hands.

Jaska was known as a humorous and cheerful person and a lively storyteller. He treated people equally: he voted for women and respected multiculturalism.

His wife and daughters were always a priority in Jaska’s life. The grandchildren’s music hobby also brought joy. Jaska’s treasure was a wooden fiskar, designed by himself and built according to the Sumatra tradition, which was still used for boating just before he passed away.

Viivi Suihkonen

Miia Perkkiö

Leena Peltonen

The authors are Jaakko Suihkonen’s daughter and friends and colleagues.