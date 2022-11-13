Obituary | Jaakko Lavaste 1929–2022

School counselor Jaakko Lavaste died on August 19, 2022 in Turku at the age of 93. He was born Vpl. In Pyhäjärvi on August 17, 1929, a family of seven children. At the end of the evacuation trip, the family moved to Keuruu in 1940.

Lavaste’s educational path started at a circuit school in Pyhäjärvi, but the boy turned out to be sharp-headed, and his parents decided to support his studies until university. Lavaste enrolled as a high school student from Haapamäki Community School. Finnish language was chosen as the main subject of the patriotic man at the University of Helsinki. He graduated with a master’s degree in 1954.

In the early part of his working career, Lavaste worked with the Finnish language. He worked e.g. As a reporter for Uuu Suomen before switching to the teaching profession. The journalist’s career in New Finland could have continued on behalf of the employer, but Lavaste felt more attracted to the work of a teacher.

As a teacher The stage worked at Helsinki Normal Lyceum, Munkkiniemi Community School and Nurmijärvi and Mynämäki high schools. Former students remember him as a calm and well-liked teacher whose classes were kept orderly.

School reform made its debut in the late 1960s. Lavaste was appointed chairman of the Mynämäki school planning committee. He also participated in the creation of school plans in several other municipalities. These tasks led him to school administration, initially to the School Board and the County Board, then to Raisio’s school administrator 1971–1977 and Turku’s school administrator 1979–1991. In the 1980s, Lavaste also held the position of Deputy Mayor of Turku’s Department of Culture. Due to his merits, he achieved the rank of school counselor.

As a manager, Lavaste was approachable, but he took a very conscientious approach to his work. “If you have a job to do, do it properly,” was his principle. School board meetings were uncomplicated events chaired by Jaako.

James met his wife Hellen at the Helsinki Olympics in 1952 at the Olympic Stadium, where both were working at the time. Jaakko and Helle managed to be together for 70 years. They had four children as well as a large number of grandchildren.

Jaakko was a well-known person, especially in Finland proper, but also elsewhere. Even in his retirement days, he kept in touch with his old colleagues and was interested in the affairs of the school world until the end.

Jaakko was active and involved. He was involved in Rotary activities, Turku Aleksis Kivi club, Turkuseura, national defense work and politics. Jaakko was a reserve captain in military rank. After retiring, Jaakko devoted himself to the activities and writing of the Korointe family society. Jaakko kept in regular contact with people. His own family, grandchildren, relatives and friends were important to him.

Jukka Lavaste

Kari Lavaste

Juhani Lavén

The authors are Jaakko Lavaste’s sons and a friend.