Obituary | Jaakko Ihamuotila 1939–2023

Mountain counselor Jaakko Ihamuotila died on October 13, 2023 in Helsinki at the age of 83. He was born in Helsinki on November 15, 1939.

Ihamuotila grew up on Hista’s farm in Espoo. There he learned at an early age about various agricultural works; the early summers in the thinning of sugar beet asked for patience and trained for hard work.

A wonderful fashion state a good chapter was revealed early on. He followed his older brother to school at the age of 5 and at the age of 17 graduated from the Viherlaakso co-educational school with the best grades in the school until then. Ihamuotila decided to apply to the Technical Physics department of the University of Technology, where admission was based on long courses in mathematics and physics. They were not available in Viherlaakso, but the burly young man studied independently for the entrance exams and was selected for the so-called as a flower star with the highest score in the tests.

The students of Professors Erkki Laurila and Pekka Jauho of the Department of Technical Physics got involved in the research work early on. Ihamuotila focused on an emerging field, nuclear physics. An important part of the training was participation in student union life, both within the framework of organization activities, teekarispeks and film projects.

Ihamuotila served as the president of TKK’s student union, e.g. During the demanding construction projects of Dipoli and Otaniemi, which were financed by selling Paavo Nurme’s bronze runner statues. The ice of April 1961 has become a classic of the Teekkari adventures: the Swedes were surprised when the statue of Nurme, which had been dived there by the Sitsmen, was unexpectedly found in the hold of the Wasa ship lifted off Stockholm.

Graduation after 1964 Ihamuotila first worked for a short time at TKK as a nuclear engineering assistant and acting as an assistant professor and then moved to Imatra Voimaa as a nuclear power plant designer.

When the Finnish government made a decision to build a nuclear power plant in 1966, Ihamuotila was sent to Canada to learn about local nuclear power technology. However, for political reasons, it was decided to order the power plant from the Soviet Union.

Love mode now moved to the payroll of the engineering company Valmet, where he advanced to CEO at the age of 34 in 1973. His career continued from 1980 as CEO and later CEO of the largest company in the country, the oil company Neste oy. In this role, he had a central influence on Finnish economic life and energy policy for almost twenty years.

Ihamuotila also served on the boards of several domestic companies and retired as an advisor to the American Taylor Group.

Ihamuotila strived to promote research and development work in all its tasks. Therefore, achieving the Millennium Technology Award was particularly important to him. He served as the first chairman of the Finnish Technology Award Foundation (now the Academy of Technology Foundation) from 2002 to 2005.

From Since 1965, the sporty and curious nature of Ihamuotila, who has been together with her husband Tuula (née Turja), was also visible in the family circle. The important hobbies, hunting, tennis, skiing and golf, were naturally transferred to the three children and their families through doing things together.

Grandma and Vaari freely gave their time to their nine grandchildren: Vaari read Evening Tales and later helped the older youth with various math and physics tasks. Unforgettable were the many fun trips where we got to know new countries and cultures under the guidance of a guide.

Elina Seppälä

Risto Ihamuotila

Jorma Routti

The authors are Jaakko Ihamuotila’s daughter, older brother, fellow student and friend.