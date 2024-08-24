Obituary | Internationally known sports influencer

Sports influencer Harri Syväsalmi died of complications from a long and difficult illness in Loimaa on August 5, 2024. He was 71 years old, born in Pori on October 23, 1952.

Syväsalmi was originally from Pori – and always from Pori. He also lived in Turku, Helsinki, Vantaa, Espoo, Brussels, Lausanne, Montreal and finally Loimaa, when he also became a Loimaan.

During his career, Syväsalmi had time to be a swimming supervisor in Turku, research and education secretary at the Student Sports Association, competition village manager at the 1983 World Championships in Helsinki, director of a sports travel agency, director of youth affairs in Vantaa, department head and general manager of the Ministry of Education’s sports and youth department, lobbyist in Brussels, general secretary of Wada in Lausanne and Montreal, and Finnish Sports Secretary General of the Ethics Center. Inter alia.

At work and in his communication with his loved ones and friends, Syväsalmi never lost his basic essence: strong and emotional attachment to things and people. He could be shy and ready to fight, but in the end calmness, open-mindedness and kindness always won.

During his duties at the Ministry of Education, Syväsalmi quickly settled into international arenas. In the ethical development of sports, he was the number one name on a global scale. He laid the foundation for Wada’s most important development phase.

Deep strait easily got to know people from all over the world, respecting their background and views. As the chairman and leader of international meetings, conferences, seminars and working groups, he created an atmosphere where everyone was comfortable and excited in a comfortable and at the same time efficient atmosphere.

He also did not shy away from difficult situations and questions. That is why he has perhaps been the best-known and most respected Finn in the field of international sports cooperation.

Harri could appreciate all forms of sports and especially athletes, regardless of the sport. He strongly enjoyed top sports events: comments, advice, criticism, but also encouragement and thanks rained down. Volleyball was his love of sport, and after moving to Loimaa, he soon became a strong influence in the Hurrikaani Loimaa club, and words cannot describe the happiness that Harri, who was elected president of the club, felt when Hurrikaani won the Finnish championship in the spring of 2024. On the board of the Volleyball Association, he served as vice-chairman and responsible for international affairs.

At the sports gala 2024 Harri was awarded “The background force of sports”. At Satakunta’s Sports Gala 2024, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. In his acceptance speeches, he didn’t forget to thank the athletes and colleagues, certainly didn’t forget to give guiding comments, and of course he didn’t forget humor.

Harri was married three times. In his marriage with Anna Vuorinen, three children were born: Liisa, Laura and Risto. Two children from the marriage with Kaisa Valtakar: Jussi and Ville. In his third marriage with Tiina, Perho’s entire extended family joined the family.

Harri loved his wife, children and friends, sports, movies, flowers, sauna, grilling and dinners with good food and wine and good friends.

Risto Nieminen

Timo Santavuo

Olli Sarekoski

Friends of Harri Syväsalmi