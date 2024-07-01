Obituary | Internationality defined the whole life

Vice judge Eero Aho died at Malmi Hospital in Helsinki on April 15, 2024, peacefully after a short illness. He was 84 years old, born in Helsinki on September 16, 1939, just before the outbreak of the Winter War.

Aho went to school at Helsinki Lyseo, or Ressu, where, according to his classmate, he was the leader of the class “thanks to his clear logic and measured speech”. He was active in Helsinki’s teenage life and founded the Helsinki Teen Film Club. In her teenage life, she also met Outi Leskinen, with whom the marriage lasted 60 years.

In his high school years Eero, to his parents’ surprise, became a mess boy on a cargo ship for the summer and sailed across the Atlantic to America and back. This trip started internationalization, which later in the working years meant continuous business trips around the world.

While studying law at the University of Helsinki, Aho was an active student politician. He joined the board of the student union in 1962 and became its president in 1963. During HYY’s board, several lifelong friendships were formed. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Helsinki in 1965 and received the rank of deputy judge in 1971.

Clearing started his working career at the Culture Fund and soon moved to the Huhtamäki Group, where he did his life’s work, progressing to vice president and board member. At Huhtamäki, he was instrumental in starting the true internationalization of Finnish industry in the 1980s.

Aho also served on TT’s finance and economic committee and on the ethical board of the Stock Exchange. As a member of Arsenal’s board, he was cleaning up the traces of the recession years of the 1990s.

From being busy despite his work, Eero took care of both his family and the traditions of his family with a sense of responsibility throughout his life. Of these, perhaps the most important to Eero was the family’s May Day lunch tradition, which his father Lauri Aho started at Pörssiklubi in the late 1950s, and which continues to this day. Eero also supported his sons Ilar and Kaarle’s sports hobbies, even though he himself considered all exercise to be useless, if not even destructive.

Summers at the villa in Vihti’s Irjalansaari Ahonnoka with my brother and his spouse were important to Eero and Outi.

Age as they grew older, Eero and Outi’s circle of life began to narrow, and in the corona years it became even narrower. The visits of children, grandchildren and, in recent years, also great-grandchildren were always moments that raised the joy of life.

Eero was a passionate reader of non-fiction books. Among the objects of interest, Winston Churchill rose above the others, who wrote: “If you want to discover new oceans, you must first have the courage to leave the shore behind.” Now Eero has left the beach behind and is on his way to new heights.

Ilari Aho

Kaarle Aho

Antti Aho

Eero Aho’s sons and brother.