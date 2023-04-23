Obituary | Inkeri Kangas 1942–2023

Healthcare Master of Arts Inkeri Kangas died in Helsinki on April 10, 2023. He was 80 years old, born in Hankasalmi on December 20, 1942.

Kangas was the first born of a family of six children in a farmhouse and learned from an early age at home the value and necessity of responsibility and hard work. Caring and taking care of others laid the foundation for his career.

Kangas went to middle school and midwifery school, after which she studied nursing and specialized in internal medicine surgery. She initially worked at Laakso Hospital as a nurse and ward nurse. After that, he studied for a teacher’s degree in nursing and a degree in administration. From there, he continued to university and graduated from the University of Tampere with a master’s degree in health care.

His career Kangas worked as a trainer in hospital management and as a developer of social and healthcare administration, as a training planner and training manager at Sairaalaliito, and later as a private consultant. In his last years of work, he worked as a project manager of a national project in the Soldiers’ Brotherhood.

Kangas also served in Lohja as a municipal councilor and trustee in the basic security and social security committee for several terms and in the parish in the church council. Voluntary organization work was an important way of working for him.

Inkeri was the driving force when the predecessor of the elderly councils was launched in Lohja. He had good networks, with the help of which the activity became comprehensive.

In his positions of trust, Inkeri was strong in his professionalism and expertise. He had a strong understanding of the direction in which basic health care needs to be developed. He always said that the elderly are a resource for the future. Their life experience and know-how should be utilized when developing services for future needs.

Ingria was extremely productive and helpful. Her grandchildren were everything to her, and she also enjoyed doing crafts, growing flowers and houseplants, gardening, classical concerts and reading.

With her family, her husband who had already died and her daughter’s family, Inkeri spent time in the archipelago and in Lapland.

Lotta Paakkunainen

Mirja Janérus

Pirjo-Leena Forsström

The authors are friends of Inkeri Kanka.