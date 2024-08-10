Obituary | Implementer of big changes

Minister Vesa Vainio died after a long illness on July 2, 2024 in Espoo. He was 81 years old, born in Helsinki on December 2, 1942.

Vainio matriculated from Töölö co-ed high school in 1961 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Helsinki in 1965. He received the rank of deputy judge in 1968.

Vainion career started at the Central Confederation of Finnish Employers in 1969 and continued as a company director in Tampere 1972–1977. After this, he moved to Teollisuuden Keskusliitto, advancing to deputy CEO in 1983.

In 1985, Vainio was appointed deputy CEO of Kymi-Strömberg Oy and assistant to mountain adviser Casimir Ehrnrooth in the restructuring work of forest industry companies close to Yhdyspankki. Vainio was elected CEO of Kymmene Oyj in 1991. In the fall of the same year, however, he was invited to Suomen Yhdyspankki and appointed CEO of the bank and its holding company Unitas in 1992.

Vainio’s years as the bank’s CEO were a lively time of change. The economic recession, the liberalization of capital markets, customer payment difficulties and failed financial policy drove the banks into crisis. Vainio initiated the consolidation of the industry. The savings banks taken over by the State Guarantee Fund were divided between four banks. The largest commercial banks Yhdyspankki and Kansallis-Osake-Pankki merged in 1995. Vesa Vainio became the CEO of the new Merita Bank.

Vainion role in the restructuring of Nordic banks was central. He soon saw that Merita’s size was not enough to secure the financing of large industrial companies and that the bank’s position could be guaranteed by merging across borders. The Swedish Nordbanken 1997 was first selected as a partner, then the Danish Unidanmark and the Norwegian Christiania.

The largest bank in the Nordic countries was named Nordea. Vainio served as vice-chairman of the bank’s board and then as chairman, from which position he retired in 2002.

In addition to Nordea, Vesa Vainio has operated e.g. As chairman of the board of UPM-Kymmene Oyj and on the boards of several listed companies such as Nokia and the Helsinki Stock Exchange. For his merits, he received the title of minister in 2001.

As a leader Vesa Vainio was in control, goal-oriented and determined. He had a wide network of collaborators, but he was moderate in public appearances.

In her free time, Vesa enjoyed unhurried moments with her family and activities that included tennis, camping, hunting and fishing, and art events. Vesa’s close circle included his wife Marja-Liisa and their two sons.

Markku Pohjola

Jarmo Laiho

Kari Suominen

Vesa Vainio’s colleagues from the banking years.