Professorchairman of TUL I was Kalevi died in Turku on May 25, 2023. He was 77 years old, born in Pyhäjärvi on October 5, 1945.

Olin was known as a significant actor in scientific life and civil society. He was influential in the politics of the Kingdom as a member of parliament for the Sdp in 1995–2007. At the local level, Olin worked in his hometown Jyväskylä as a council member from 1980 to 2004, the last two years of which as council chairman.

I was his enthusiasm for sports directed him both to the university world and to positions of trust in sports. In his social science doctoral thesis on exercise, which was completed in 1982, he studied the reference groups of decision makers in urban exercise policy. He accumulated a couple of years as a professor at the University of Jyväskylä’s Faculty of Sports Science. Olin was a significant founder of sports administration research and teaching.

Olin’s number of organizational decision-making roles is unmatched: he served as chairman of the Finnish Workers’ Sports Union from 1997 to 2007, and before that he was chairman of the union’s council from 1983 to 1995. He was the first Finn to be elected chairman of the international workers’ sports organization, CSIT, in 1998, and his term of office continued until 2008, when he was elected the organization’s honorary chairman.

TUL tasks in addition, Olin was also influencing numerous other organizations. He served on the board of directors of, among others, the council of the Rheumatism Association, the board and council of the Central Finland Regional Association, the Association of Researchers and Members of Parliament and the international sports sociology organization ISSA. He was also the long-term chairman of the Jyväskylä Työväenhydis.

As an exercise sociologist and exercise policy influencer, Olin emphasized the well-being effects of exercise. According to his interpretation, exercise decision-making should be part of a broader welfare policy, in which both state and municipal administrations must have a central role. Olin considered sports and physical activity voluntary activities of the utmost importance, of which he was known as a staunch defender.

I was was a builder of cooperation in all his actions. As a fluent and empathetic person, he moved smoothly in very different groups. He was approachable as a teacher, colleague and politician. Compassion and encouragement characterize “Kassu” in politics, in organization life as well as in private life. Numerous people also fondly remember the passionate tennis player.

His family included his wife Pirre and daughter Nina.

Lasse Mikkelsson

Hannu Itkonen

The authors are friends and colleagues of Kalevi Olin.