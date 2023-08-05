Obituary | Hungarian Strait 1962–2022

Supplier Strait Elina Unkuri died at the age of 60 on November 15, 2022 in Helsinki. He was born in Nakkila on November 9, 1962.

In Unkur’s childhood family, in a large country house, Western Finnish virtues were nurtured: self-control and hard work were honored.

Hungarian graduated from school and matriculation with top marks, but the open world began to attract and he moved to work in Sweden. There he trained as a photographer, for whom mere tourist views were not enough.

Through photography, journalism became more widely interested, and Unkuri ended up studying journalism at Journalistögskolan in Sweden. This is how he found his calling and a lot of good friends, who later also became close colleagues in Sveriges Radio’s editorial offices. Unkuri turned out to be a skilled hunter of news.

After spending ten years in Sweden, Unkuri moved to Finland, started a family and had a daughter. In 1993, he started working in Yleisradio’s Radio Finland editorial office. News directed abroad also took me on reportage trips to meet Finns living abroad. Versatile language skills came in handy.

Unkuri put all his strength into clear news, because it was close to his work already among Swedish Finns and Finns abroad. Unkuri edited a series about neo-Finnish and collecting the news of the day A day in an hour program. The job remained the same, even though the channel changed to Yle Puhe.

Channel was filled with the presenter’s speech entertaining the audience, but Unkur was not interested in that type of work, instead he sought more depth to his views through new program ideas. He started delivering the series A brief syllabus of Western civilization. For that he received the Koura award.

The success of the series inspired Unkur to continue. Were born 10 cities of western civilization and The world’s metropolises through Finnish eyes. He learned about sleeping and sleep problems in the series In the land of dreams. Unkuri also reflected on Finland’s ranking as the world’s happiest country in the series Land of the happy. All these series can still be heard in Yle Areena.

Hungarian wanted to do everything she undertook properly, whether it was about her own child, housekeeping and organic food or the work of a journalist.

As a colleague, he was matter-of-fact, self-effacing and uncompromisingly striving for the truth.

Paula Nurmentaus

The author is a long-time colleague and friend of Salme Unkur.