Obituary | Humanist doctor and historian

Medical doctor, professor Arno Forsius died on 25 July 2024 in Vihti. He was born on April 16, 1929 in Helsinki.

Forsius’ father was bank manager Eiler Forsius and mother MP Saara Forsius (née Hiidenheimo). Mother’s childhood home, the Oravala family farm, rooted Forsius in Vihti.

From an early age, Forsius was interested in natural phenomena, and a diligent reader who organized his own books into a lending library. His high school studies took him to Helsinki. On a bus trip from Helsinki to Nummela in 1947, he fell in love with an attractive girl, his future wife. Anita and Arno got married in 1952 and had five children.

Forsius graduated as a doctor in 1954, and started working as a municipal doctor in Kiika. After specialization, career continued as internal medicine department doctor and leading senior physician at Lahti City Hospital. In 1992, a strict and precise, but well-liked and fair supervisor remained as the director of the city of Lahti’s health service.

Forsius’ positions of trust were numerous and active participation in the activities of, for example, the Lahti Society, the Päijät-Häme Medical Society and the Päijät-Häme Research Society. “Doctor Forsius” politely raising his hat on the streets of the city became familiar to thousands of Lahti residents, like the tapping of a typewriter that can be heard late into the night to family and neighbors.

Forsius the second life’s work, absolute passion and hobby of free time and retirement days was writing and research work. In 1982, he received his doctorate in the history of medicine and health care at the University of Helsinki.

In addition to six books, Forsius wrote dozens of articles each year, among other things Suomen Lääkärijelethto local publications and magazines. The list of publications includes more than a thousand articles, which Forsius also distributed to a wide audience via its website. Focusing on research and being productive was made possible by his spouse, whom Arno always thanked as “a giver of ideas, a pre-reader, a critic and a muse”.

Humanist doctor and the historian’s life’s work has been widely recognized. The title of professor was awarded to Forsius in 2001. He was invited to be the honorary chairman of the Päijät-Häme Lääkäriseura and the Päijät-Häme Research Society, as well as an honorary member of the Finnish Society for the History of Medicine. In 1992, Forsius received a gold medal from the city of Lahti, and the Lahti Society named him the Lahti resident of the year. The Päijät-Häme research society published the 2019 anniversary book and the Päijät-Häme Lääkäriseura established the 2020 Arno Forsius award.

Arno Forsius had a large number of descendants, one of whom stated after receiving the funeral message: “Arno-uk had a long life, and he brought a lot of goodness to the world.”

Johanna Forsius

Daughter of Arno Forsius