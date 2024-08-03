Obituary | HS’s first housing supplier

Supplier asked Reunanen died of pancreatic cancer on June 16, 2024 at Jorvi Hospital in Espoo. He was 87 years old, born in Vyborg on November 16, 1937.

As a high school student, Reunanen wrote from Kerava co-ed school in 1957. He married his classmate Maire, and the couple had two daughters, Elina and Annukka.

Young the man was enterprising in his search for his career in life. He wanted to be a summer editor at Helsingin Sanomat and offered the paper a story from his home. The story got into the paper, and Kyösti pressed the editor to introduce himself. The summer seats were gone, but the game was played from behind the cigar smoke from the side leather armchair. “Let’s put the boy to work,” said the publisher of the paper, minister Eljas Erkko. Sana pressed: Kyösti got a position, albeit from Ilta-Sanom.

Reunanen learned how to make news at IS, first as a crime reporter and then moved to a photo reporter.

Edge graduated with a master’s degree in political science, majoring in social policy. When he moved to Helsingin Sanomat and became a housing reporter, he had a broad view of housing policy as part of social policy.

Job HS was very independent. The topic had scope and weight, because we lived in the time of the birth of suburbs and regional development agreements. Reunanen also wrote a pamphlet in the Huutomerkki series about the twists and turns of housing production Collect Helsinki and rule.

There was plenty of contact surface, even special encounters. Once Reunanen had received an invitation to the Puolimatka group’s big kalaas, where he happened to be at the same coffee and cognac table with Armas Puolimatka himself. Tapio Rautavaara, a regular performer of the crest lifters, sat between them. Soon, Puolimatka started chasing Kyösti. The tap triggered the situation. With the note of a traveller, he reassured: “Don’t let Armas hit you anymore. This Reunanen seems like a nice man.”

Reunanen retired from Helsingin Sanomat in 2002. By then, he had held many positions: financial editor, editorial editor and article editor.

Professional career a trade union career went along side by side. Reunasen became the first chief steward of HS and IS editorial staff. It took some getting used to, and there were initial difficulties to overcome.

In the first half of the 1970s, Reunanen was chairman of Sanomai’s editorial department. As a social democrat, he found himself in a tight spot when the militant “general democrats” rushed in. Reunanen was elected chairman of the Helsinki Newspaper Association in 1975. He served on the board of the newspaper association for three years.

I called the obvious hobby was playing the saxophone. He joined the Sanoma Combo band, born on the outskirts of the workplace, whose jazz and swinging dance music was enjoyed by many of his colleagues. Another Kyösti composition was the Korso Työväen Soittokunta, or the later Lumon Puhaltajat.

Kyösti’s wife Maire died in 2012. Kyösti found Ritva Kalenius as his new life partner. The unifying hobbies were camping, travel and thinking about world affairs up to the point of debating.

Kyösti was principled, sometimes steep but also leveling. One HS colleague remembers him as “a unifying factor who effortlessly maintained a good mood” even when the rush and pressure were at their worst in the delivery.

Esko Nurmi

Kyösti Reunanen’s colleague at Helsingin Sanomat.