Obituary | Heikki Takamäki 1947–2023

Sales advisor Heikki Takamäki died in Tampere on July 21, 2023 from an illness. He was 76 years old, born in Kuortane on March 18, 1947.

“You shouldn’t stay in the past”, were central theses in Heikki Takamäki’s long and successful career as a K-hardware merchant and in numerous positions of trust.

Back hill work was characterized by a strong desire to develop and renew operations. He was an active influencer in addition to the work of a demanding merchant entrepreneur. In the K group, he held more than 30 positions of trust, the most significant of which was the chairmanship of Kesko’s board from 2003 to 2012.

Before this, he served as the chairman of the board of the K-kauppiasliitto. Takamäki’s role was significant when Kesko reformed chain operations and the company’s management model, started responsibility reporting and internationalized business operations.

Takamäki graduated in 1966 as an agricultural and trade technician and initially worked at Kesko. From there, he moved to a hardware and sports store job in Kauhava and Alahärmä. He founded his first own K-Rauta in Alavude in 1979. Along with his work, Takamäki completed merchant training and a diploma merchant’s degree.

In Tampere, Takamäki worked as a trader at K-Rauta Rauta-Otra Nekala from 1994 until he retired in 2012. After that, he held positions of trust, including as chairman of the board of Superpesis Oy.

As a merchant Takamäki wanted to be as close as possible to the shop’s everyday life, so customers and staff were always welcome in the workroom. During the merchant days, strong friendships were formed that remained until the end. Heikki is remembered for his ability to cooperate and his sense of humor – he also showed a strong sense of Olog. As a decision maker, he was calm and thoughtful, and he always had the interest of Kesko and the K Group as a whole in mind.

Heikki preferred to spend his free time at a cottage in Kuortane, where he relaxed by making firewood and forest work. Skiing and hunting were favorite pastimes, as were trips to historical landmarks.

They too children Timo, Mikko and Tiina all got involved in the hardware store’s work from a young age. Heikki also spent time with his children on ski slopes, sauna rafts and traveling. He was very proud and happy of all his children, no matter what path they chose.

During his retirement days, Heikki also got to enjoy the company of his grandchildren, they learned from papa how to make slingshots and willow whistles, among other things.

His close circle includes his wife Kaija, children Timo, Mikko and Tiina with their spouses and five grandchildren.

Esa Kiiskinen

Matti Honkala

The authors are Kesko’s chairman of the board and Kesko’s former CEO.