Obituary | Heikki Nikunen 1939–2023

Lieutenant General Heikki Nikunen died on September 7, 2023 in Tampere at the age of 84. He was born in Lahti on April 12, 1939.

Nikunen’s career as a pilot started in a very normal way. The aviation fly bite was initially treated at the Lahti aviation club at Vesivehmaa airport. The hobby turned into a profession and the fulfillment of dreams at the flight officer course at the Air Force Academy in Kauhava in 1958. The burning interest in military aviation did not fade even when Nikusen retired as commander of the air force in April 1995.

Nikusen military career was varied. He worked as a pilot, flight instructor, aerial warfare instructor and commander.

The peak of Nikunen’s career was in the early 1990s, when the renewal of the main equipment of the Air Force was already underway. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Parliamentary Defense Policy Committee, appointed by the Government, presented the procurement plans to be changed so that a common type of aircraft would be procured from the West for all air bases. In May 1992, the parliament approved the F-18 Hornet as Finland’s new fighter based on the government’s proposal.

Nikuse had played a key role in the preparation of the fighter acquisition. He was initially in the Ministry of Defense as an expert, then in the Air Force as Chief of Staff leading the selection process and finally as Air Force Commander presenting the result of the selection regarding the needs of the Air Force to the leadership of the Defense Forces and the Ministry of Defense and the Government Council.

Nikunen was a passionate pilot and, on top of that, a real multi-tasker. With his retirement, the control stick changed to a “pen”, and Nikunen devoted himself to the history of the air war and produced a large number of writings for both domestic and international readers. The focus of the writings was on the fighter tactics of our wars and its application to the use of the new fighter fleet. This had already been preceded in the air force by his considerable investment in bringing the fighter doctrine of the air force up to date.

In his free time, Heikki’s pen often changed to a saxophone, and jazz music played both in Tampere and at the cottage in Saimaa to the delight of his friends.

Us Heikki was an analytical colleague, both as a subordinate and as a supervisor, who demanded a lot from himself and was loyal and always ready to help others. In his free time, he turned into a cheerful and humorous companion with endless stories – usually about aviation.

Family was everything to Heik. Moving from one place to another was part of a soldier’s career as a “natural advantage”, until the city of Tampere, familiar from the days of the air force commander, was chosen as his home place, where he, overcome by illness, transferred to the Shadow Squadron on the Air Force’s Day of the Dead, 7 September 2023.

Matti Ahola

Pertti Jokinen

Jarmo Lindberg

The authors are colleagues of Heikki Nikunen.