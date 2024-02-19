Obituary | Heikki Itkonen 1944–2024

Real estate agentauditor Heikki Itkonen died in Hämeenlinna on January 28, 2024. He was 79 years old, born in Helsinki rural municipality on September 9, 1944.

Itkonen, who spent his childhood and teenage years in Jokioin and Hattula's Rahkoila, became strongly rooted in Hämeenlinna as an adult. The city was the center of his world: Helsinki was, in his words, “quite nice, but a little out of the way”.

The first one Itkonen spent his working career at OP-Kiinteistökeskus. As CEO of an active developer, he significantly influenced the development of Hämeenlinna's cityscape in the 1970s and 1980s. The forces were at their peak and the going was fast.

When “the mill stopped turning”, Itkonen ended up as a sole proprietor. In 1991, the timing was as difficult as possible. However, with his experience and contacts, he survived the depression years and continued his successful brokerage business well past the average retirement age. In his other professional role as an auditor, Itkonen also supported many entrepreneurs in different fields. Work was important and the cornerstone of identity.

Luckily it was more, including sports. The culmination of his running career was the silver medal in the 4 x 800 meters in 1973. Itkonen achieved it with Olli Karhi, Mikko Moisio and Pekka Kiviharju in the jersey of Hämeenlinna's Tarmo. He also skied all Finlandia skis from 1974 to 2019. Thursday ticks and Jukola's messages were part of the standard program.

After the worst sweats had been worked out, golf became established as an exercise. The rackets received as homework gifts from OP-Kiinteistökeskus sat unused for twenty years, but after starting the hobby, Itkonen quickly dropped his handicap to a level where “if he wanted to, he could also play on international courts”.

Weak probably didn't think of himself as a family-oriented man himself. The idea was foreign to the men of his generation. However, three children and eight grandchildren were important to him, and as life progressed, the importance of family became clearer. Last fall, we had time to celebrate Heikki and his wife Raija's golden wedding with a handsome crowd. At the time, we were on the edge of Senatintorti – a great place, but unfortunately a little out of the way.

Heikki kept many of his thoughts to himself and was sometimes difficult to interpret even for those closest to him. At his core, he was still always a companion. The deal went through, and the audits of very different companies and entities were handled because Itkonen talked to everyone and always sounded like himself. Perhaps thanks to the Savo roots of Itkonen's family, he was also a funny talker and diligently cultivated his idiosyncratic expressions. We, the children, will remember them forever and pass on this messy legacy to the next generations. Heikki Itkonen left a mark on both his loved ones and his hometown.

Juha Itkonen

Janne Itkonen

The authors are Heikki Itkonen's sons.