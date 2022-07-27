Obituary | Heikki Haavisto 1935–2022

Minister Heikki Haavisto died of a long illness in Raisio hospital on July 22, 2022. He was 86 years old, born in Raisio on August 20, 1935.

Haavisto studied more efficiently than usual. He matriculated from Turku Co-operative Lyceum in 1953 and graduated from the University of Helsinki as an agronomist in 1957. He completed his bachelor’s degree in Lainop in 1962.

For Haavisto was offered many kinds of jobs, but he chose the job with an interest organization. In 1966, he became the general secretary of the Federation of Agricultural Producers and the following year the executive director and in 1975 the chairman of the organization.

As chairman of MTK, Haavisto often wondered aloud whether he should prioritize the interests of the organization’s members or the interests of business. He always concluded that the interests of the members must be pursued. The goal of agricultural policy should therefore be to take care of the viability of not only large but also small and medium-sized family farms. Before Finland’s EU membership, that line was understandable and a possible goal.

When In February 1992, Esko Aho’s board of directors made a decision in principle to apply for Finland’s EU membership, and MTK began a busy study of what membership would mean for Finnish agriculture and forestry. The results of the investigations were quite bleak for agriculture. MTK members were almost unanimous in their opposition to membership.

However, a surprise awaited Haavisto: On 15 April 1993, Prime Minister Esko Aho invited him to become his government’s foreign minister. The invitation came only an hour after Paavo Väyrynen had publicly announced that he would leave his duties as foreign minister and focus on the presidential election campaign.

Finland’s EU membership negotiations at the ministerial level culminated in agricultural issues. The solutions to Finland’s demands were only reached during the overtime of the marathon session lasting more than a day. Accepting the long-winded negotiation result was difficult for Minister Haavisto, who saw uncertainties in the agreement. However, the best possible result was definitely achieved. Finland’s right to special national arrangements due to our arctic conditions was written into the accession agreement.

Foreign Minister the job requires a lot of traveling across time zones and constant learning about new things. After a heavy business trip, on January 21, 1995, the foreign minister collapsed at home in Hintsa, on the threshold of half a liter. A neighbor who happened to be there found Haaviston having a seizure. Fortunately, help was received in time, and the patient’s life was saved.

In the perspective of Finnish history, the EU membership negotiations and the agreed agricultural articles became the highlight of Haavisto’s career. It is difficult to assess what the result of the referendum on EU membership would have been without Esko Aho’s insight into taking Haavisto as a guarantor of the membership negotiations and without his work in that role.

Haavisto was very family oriented. His wife Maija was his most important support and partner in all phases of life. The home offered Haavisto a place where he could test his ideas in peace and, above all, trust the honesty of the feedback.

He was proud and happy of his three sons and eight grandchildren. In his retirement years, he greatly enjoyed the opportunity to be with his grandchildren and watch their progress. Haavisto also had a wide circle of friends.

In the last words of his memoirs, Heikki Haavisto left a testament to future generations: “It is important that Finland never lowers its own protection, whether it is security, energy production or food availability. Freedom is illusory for a state whose future depends on the militarism of other states.”

Jarmo Vaittinen

The author is a former subordinate of Heikki Haavisto.