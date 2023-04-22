Obituary | Harri Nykänen 1953–2023

Crime reporter and author Harri Nykänen died on March 21, 2023 in Helsinki at the age of 69. He was born in Helsinki on June 20, 1953.

When Nykänen entered Laajasalo University in 1980, the door to the top of Finnish journalism opened for him.

College teacher Helena Helvee’s husband, fiery-spirited Helsingin Sanomat’s financial reporter Lauri Helve, asked his wingman to send “some ideologically uncorrupted youth” to Hesar as a summer reporter. The choice fell on Nykäne, who had experience in manual labor, as a night watchman and a mail carrier.

Curious and Nykänen, who tirelessly hunts for scoops, got a place in the domestic delivery rötös booth. Soon the small cafe opposite the delivery started to be called the calf bar. There, Nykänen met informants from the underworld and officials tired of wrongdoing.

The hard work of a different editor initially caused some irritation in the delivery. When a summer party was held in Nykänen’s rented basement in Taka-Töölö in the early 1980s, one of Tampere’s colleagues who studied communication grumbled: “Oh, that tinsmith can steam.” Nykänen heard the comment and stated: “Sorry, I have to correct: my education is an auto sheet metal worker.”

A twitch were established and the topics of the stories increased. It was as if the man had always been there where it happened. Jukka Ojaranna’s poison barrels, hitman Ilpo Larha, the valuables stolen by Raivo Roosna and Alex Lepajõe from Tillander, the corruption of the top police management or suspicions of tax evasion by Nostokonepalvelu Oy – everything could and should be written about.

His reputation grew, but at the same time many of his scoops disturbed the safe working life of the upper class. This guy didn’t hesitate to jerk. His motto was like a journalist’s bulletin board: Readers have the right to know.

Twice recipient of the Snow shovel award for investigative journalism, Nykä was driven by a strong sense of justice. He felt sympathy for the mistakes of the little people, but was merciless to abusers of power. The higher the social status, the harder Nykänen bit into their rants.

When Nykänen received hints about Veikkaus CEO Matti Ahti’s harassment, the news led to a final hand-wringing between Nykänen and the editorial management. The story was published, but Ahti’s name was not disclosed, although Nykä had sworn written statements from two women and the experiences of several other women.

Nykänen march Sanoma’s TV channel Nelonen Burnt cart program and revealed the harasser’s name. Ahde was fired from Veikkaus, but #metoo activist Nykäne was also fired. He left Helsingin Sanomat in 2001 after twenty years of work and became a freelance writer.

The famous detective story writer had already been awarded twice for the best suspense novel of the year at that time. The prolific writer published a total of 40 works and left a lasting mark on domestic crime literature.

I wince the literary protagonist Raid was a good-natured hit man who pulled out the worst weeds in the underworld but was kind to the weak. The successful TV series created from the Raid character brought its screenwriters Nykäne and Tapio Piirainen the Venla award for the best script.

Nykänen also wanted to improve the livelihood of writers. The CrimeTime cooperative of domestic detective writers was born, which guarantees its members significantly better earnings than normal fees. The role of a publisher in Pulitzer Oy, which he founded, was important to Nykä.

If as a journalist Nykänen was strict and unyielding, as a private person he was warm-hearted, caring and generous.

Laajasalon Nykänen also found his wife Merja at the college. Nykänen, born in a family of six children, was a downright soft father to their two now grown-up daughters. He was loyal to those close to him, always available and ready to offer support and help. The daughters learn from their father a curious and creative attitude towards life, justice and faith that things will work out.

Nykä, who spent his childhood and youth in Roihuvuori and Laajasalo, had a strong love for East Helsinki. In the summer, he was a familiar sight cruising around his home in Vartioharju on Cisse Häkkinen’s old Mersu from 1971. Nykänen enjoyed vintage finds and tinkering at a lakeside house in central Finland. Lapland and southern France were also important places.

Friends and friends Nykä had a lot: journalists, policemen and robbers – and a large group from different areas of private life. The oldest friends stayed by their side since the early years. The strong union with his wife lasted over 40 years, until Nykänen’s death.

Although Nykänen wrote his work about crimes, he was never cynical. He was carefree, humorous and endlessly positive. Despite his achievements, Nykänen did not take himself too seriously.

“Life was the funny thing that happened on the way to the cemetery,” said Inspector Jansson Raidin the movie. Similarly, Nykänen saw life: in its serendipity, as a fun journey that you shouldn’t stress about, but make the most of it. And Nykänen if someone managed to do that.

Jouni Tervo

Riika Nykänen

The authors are Harri Nykänen’s friend and business partner and the journalist’s daughter.