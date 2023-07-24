Major general Hannu Särkiö died in Espoo on June 29, 2023. He was 86 years old, born in Padasjoki on April 30, 1937.

Särkiö was born as the first child in a farming family. His father served as a front-line soldier throughout the winter and continuation wars, his mother as a home front soldier. Hannu Särkiö enrolled as a high school student from Hämeenlinna Lyceum.

Arms attracted to Under the age of 21, Särkiö needed his parents’ permission to apply to Cadet School. The permission was delayed, even though the father, a veteran of two wars, had wanted his eldest son to become a veterinarian or a farmer.

Särkiö was the youngest in his cadet course, but was chosen as the oldest in his course, i.e. the cadet swordsman. The connection with fellow cadets continued close throughout life. He experienced the career of an officer as a vocation and a way of life, and the various service tasks as interesting challenges. He is remembered as a demanding and well-informed service colleague and supervisor.

Political science studies at the University of Turku and Zurich as a Mannerheim scholarship brought variety and preparedness for a career. At the time of the EEC meeting in Helsinki, officers with language skills were commanded as liaison officers. Särkiö acted as an interpreter for West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt.

A roach drew attention to the defense of northern Finland in a book he wrote together with another ye major, Gustav Hägglund, in 1975. The conclusion was that the defense of the Arctic region of Fennoscandia had to be strengthened. Särkiö was appointed as the commander of Sodankylä, the Lapland Jääkärätaljona and the first commander of the Jääkäri Brigade, which would be established three years later.

Lapland’s people and nature became close during the four years in Sodankylä. The commander had a reindeer badge, which gave him a good reason to participate in e.g. for reindeer separations.

As the director of the combat school, Särkiö started annual large refresher exercises in Lapland, where the students of the courses were able to train reservists. As Headquarters Master of the General Staff, he played a key role in developing the capabilities and readiness of the Defense Forces in the early 1990s.

Särkiö saw it as important to enhance conscript training. As the commander of the military county of Turku and Pori, he led the development project for conscript training for defense forces and drew attention to the readiness of the defense of Åland.

A roach was engaged in forestry, skiing and literature. Books show the hobby of history The Padasjoki Conservancy and Lotta-Svärd 1918–1944 and a biography of JR 56 commander Matti Aarnio. Särkiö was the chairman of the Infantry Regiment 56–60 guild and an honorary member of the Jääkäribrigaati guild.

Särkiö has recalled his career in his books Yankee jaegers and reindeer men (1981) as well as Crown tab (1994). After transferring to the reserve, he held positions of trust in the parish in Espoo. Family and faith were important focal points in his life.

Hannu Särkiö’s close circle includes his wife Leena, children and grandchildren with their families, and siblings.

Pekka Särkiö

Jaakko Särkiö

The authors are the sons of Hannu Särkiö.