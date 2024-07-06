Obituary | Founder of Suomenlinna Toy Museum

Artist Piippa Tandefelt (formerly Sirkka-Liisa Kuha) died in Helsinki on June 16, 2024. He was 84 years old, born in Sortavala municipality on October 8, 1939.

The refugee child made his first trip shortly after his birth. During the interim peace, the Kuha family traveled back to Karelia, and soon another departure came. In Piippa’s childhood memories, her mother cried and threw toys into the oven because she couldn’t take them with her. The games also included building a doll’s house in a cardboard box, and the finished house was burned down – after all, houses burn down in Karelia too.

Tandefelt graduated from the ceramics department of the School of Arts and Crafts in 1965. At that time, the school was located in Ateneum, and there she fell in love with her child’s future father, with whom she moved to Suomenlinna.

Tandefelt had his own ceramics workshop on the island, and he participated in several international exhibitions with his work. He was the first ceramist in Finland to receive a one-year artist grant from the state, and thus the profession became defined as an artistry instead of just a craftsman. He also worked for a while in Arabia’s art department at Kaj Franck’s invitation.

In 1972, Tandefelt and his work groups founded Pot Viapor, a collaboration room for potters, which still operates in Suomenlinna.

Tandefelt the art ceramics were impressively large and heavy. Doing that was difficult for the tender Piipa in the harsh conditions of the island at the time. Frustration ensued: why inject new junk into a world full of beautiful old stuff? It was time to change direction and become an antique dealer.

Life began with one foot in the city. Tandefelt enjoyed trokaus and auction trips, where he met impossibly funny people. A few random porcelain dolls bought at home started to be joined by seriously collected old toys.

As UNESCO’s International Year of the Child in 1979, the Nordic Art Center asked Tandefelt’s toy collection to be displayed in its themed exhibition at Rantakasarmi in Suomenlinna. At that time, the idea arose to place the toy collection permanently on display for people to enjoy and admire. The Suomenlinna Toy Museum opened its doors in 1985 and is still operating today.

Agitation always drove Piippa to new adventures: sailing around the world, to the Galapagos Islands, exploring the lands of Karelia – among other things. Even old toys as collectibles changed to samovars and tea antiques. The toy museum underwent a generational change in 2003, and Piippa packed the Samovars in the moving load. The samovar museum operated in Hamina for a few years, but the most important memory of that time is probably the conversion to Orthodoxy.

Piipa’s longing for beauty and the observation of magical things were characteristic. Life was also accompanied by a diligent search for the purpose of existence.

Petra Tandefelt

Iris Tandefelt

Piippa Tandefelt’s daughter and granddaughter