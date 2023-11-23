AAt the beginning of the 1970s, when postmodernism began to emerge as an architectural movement, architects such as Robert Venturi, Charles Moore, Hans Hollein and others demanded that statement and meaning, a narrative element, be added to the anonymous and speechless architecture of “construction functionalism”. , which people missed sorely. And Aldo Rossi showed in his book “L’architettura della città” how urban spaces could be built that are livable again.

The Luxembourger Rob Krier, a likeable firebrand with sparkling eyes and a charming French accent, thrilled his architecture students at the TU Stuttgart and taught them “form and color in construction”. He had read his Rossi and, because he was upset about the car-friendly reconstruction of Stuttgart’s city center, made radical suggestions for its redesign. He refilled the traffic lanes that had been brutally broken through the city center and replaced the emptiness with sequences of city squares, boulevards and city palaces.

His book “Urban Space in Theory and Practice,” published in 1975, in which he developed typologies for houses, squares and streets based on historical examples, was to become the urban planning bible of postmodernism.

The people of Stuttgart, who were fond of modernity, remained reserved, but in Vienna the “traditionalist” was welcomed with open arms and offered him a chair for design theory at the Technical University, which he held from 1975 to 1998. The firehead became an established full professor. There he, who was also a painter and sculptor, taught the students old master drawing, drawing and more drawing – and the historicizing urban development, which he now also, in contrast to his brother and also architect Léon, who spent his life in classicist-utopian fantasies could be implemented into building practice.

Outsiders in architectural circles

In Berlin, for example, with the Schinkelplatz and Rauchstrasse projects at the International Building Exhibition in 1984, or with Kirchsteigfeld in Potsdam (with office partner Christoph Kohl). Other neighborhoods and entire districts were created in Helmond, Amersfoort, The Hague and Utrecht in the Netherlands and in Montpellier, France, always with the aim of generating urban, liveable urban spaces. In Luxembourg, starting in 1992, he successively realized the City of Justice as an urban composition of individual buildings based on historical models.







The sometimes quite picturesque or stage-like architecture made him a bit of an outsider in the 1990s and later, at least in architectural circles. Recently, with the renewed flourishing of traditionalist architecture, it has enjoyed greater appreciation again.

However, more important than his stylistic architectural language are still his urban planning principles formulated fifty years ago, which correspond exactly to the needs recognized today: urban repair, densification, varied urban spaces, pictorial, narrative, recognizable building typologies that lead to a dense urban ambience in which the city residents act and with which people can identify.

He found such an atmosphere in the west of Berlin, in the Charlottenburg district. Rob Krier had lived there since the 1980s and died there on Monday at the age of 85.