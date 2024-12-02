How much do pictures say about a person? In the case of Ilke Wyludda, the full impact of her life can perhaps be told through two different photos. One shows her standing in the ring at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, with a mullet hairstyle and a concentrated look, shortly before the big throw for Olympic victory. And then there is one from the 2012 Paralympics: Wyludda with an amputated lower leg, she is sitting, this time competing in the shot put, but one thing is the same: she is back in the ring, she is ready for the medal fight.