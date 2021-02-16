The former high-ranking employee of the Romanian secret service Securitate died in the USA at the age of 92.

BERLIN taz | He had already been declared dead several times, but now it is official: The former lieutenant general of the Romanian secret service Securitate, Ion Mihai Pacepa, died of Covid-19 in the USA. He was 92 years old.

The news of the death of the prominent secret service agent first published the propaganda sheet of anti-communist Chinese exiles on Monday, The Epoch Times. The author is the American lawyer Ronald J. Rychlak, who had published several books and articles with Pacepa in which everything revolved around stories from the inscrutable world of agents. Radio Free Europe has now also confirmed the death and recalled that Pacepa was the highest-ranking representative of an Eastern Bloc intelligence service that had fled to the West.

Pacepa became an officer in the Securitate in the early 1950s after studying chemistry. He quickly made a career within the Foreign Intelligence Service (DIE). From 1957 to 1960 he headed the espionage network active in western countries from Germany. Thanks to his intelligence skills, he was promoted to Vice-Chief of DIE in 1972. At the same time, the national communist dictator Nicolae Ceauşescu appointed him his personal advisor.

In 1977, Ceauşescu reacted angrily and deeply disappointed to the news that his closest adviser from the Securitate apparatus had left for the West. That Pacepa would trust the Americans with state secrets was to be expected.

Sentenced to death

In a very short time spies had to be withdrawn, the structure of the foreign intelligence service changed and the guilty party identified for the defector’s intentions that were not recognized in time. Pacepa was sentenced to death in a secret trial, his daughter, who remained in Romania, was harassed and his property was confiscated.

Ten years after going into hiding, he published a memorialistically colored book under the title “Red Horizons” (“Red Horizons”), in which, in the style of an agent thriller, he told incredible stories about Ceauşescu and his family. In a version broadcast by Radio Free Europe in 1988/89, individual, barely verifiable claims by this master of disinformation were deleted. At one point Pacepa spoke of the debauchery of the dictator’s son. For this oysters were flown in, on which he is said to have urinated.

In the years that followed, the former Securitat General came up with new stories. These testify to a lively imagination of the author, who immured himself in conspiracy myths. In one of his writings it is said that he leaked secret documents from the Vatican to Rolf Hochhuth, which Rolf Hochhuth used for his famous play “Der Stellvertreter”. The documents were copied by his agents smuggled in the Vatican to Pope Pius XII. as compromising Nazi sympathizers.

In the same context, he reported on a Catholic bishop from Romania who had been convicted as a Vatican agent and who was allowed to travel to Germany in 1959 against the release of arrested spies. The bishop had died in 1954.

In Romania, Pacepa remained controversial after 1990 – even after the Supreme Court reversed the death sentence against him in 1999. In 2004 his property was also returned to him. Pacepa never returned to his homeland but continued to write about crimes in which he was involved. He never apologized.