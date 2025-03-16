Under the treasurer and later President Fritz Scherer, FC Bayern developed into a global brand. And somehow he managed to avoid the faction fights in the club. Now the Augsburg -born has died at the age of 85.

Three weeks ago he was spotted in the stadium, as always he was sitting with his wife Claudia on the grandstand. Fritz Scherer had celebrated his 85th birthday a few days earlier, but he still did not miss a home game of FC Bayern. The club, to which he was a treasurer, president and-until 2012-as a vice president, was part of his life, but Fritz Scherer also belonged to FC Bayern. In this respect, there was a deep dismay in the middle of the association when it became known on Sunday morning that Fritz Scherer no longer lived. “With him as President, our club pushed into new spheres,” said Uli Hoeneß in a mourning notification of the club.