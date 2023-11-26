Obituary | Felix Björklund 1943–2023

Business managergovernment professional Felix Björklund died of cerebral hemorrhage on October 22, 2023 in Sipoo. He was 80 years old, born on May 11, 1943 in Helsinki.

Björklund met the love of his life, Mona Simberg, in 1962 at Hanken, where he was studying. They got married and had children. The relationship became lifelong. The children have reminded us that their parents’ lives were not always about dancing with roses, but also couple dancing! Mona and Felix dance with each other whenever possible.

Björklund got a used motorcycle at the age of 16 and loved getting around on two wheels to this day, riding with friends for decades. In 1988, he and his friends were the first Westerners to get to Leningrad, the Soviet Union, on motorcycles.

Later, Björklund became interested in special cars. He started collecting Bemars, although he always remembered to mention that he is not really a collector but a restorer. As the collection grew, he was often asked how many cars there were in the garage: “You have to ask my wife, she knows better.” And the wife’s uncountable answer was: “I prefer old cars to young women.” The hobby of restoration also extended to buildings. Björklund fell in love with the beauty, stories and history of old houses.

His career Björklund worked for 26 years at IBM, as a salesman in Sweden and as CEO of IBM Finland. He was later assigned to Paris at IBM’s European headquarters and given the fancy title of Vice President Europe, Middle East and Africa.

After many years spent abroad, the family decided to return to Finland. He was appointed CEO of Oy Karl Fazer Ab for the years 1992–1998. Then Björklund moved to the Swedish company Nordic Capital as a special partner. He served as a member of the board or as chairman of e.g. IBM in Finland, Maj and Tor Nessling Foundation, Ahlsell, Amer Sports, Nopco Paper Technology, Fenestra, Marioff, Varma, Snellman and Tom Allen Senera.

First A trip to Lapland with his older brother in the 1950s gave Felix the spark from which his love for Lapland was born. For decades, he used to go there for skiing and outdoor activities with relatives and friends. Nature was important to him. At the summer cottage on the shore of the Gulf of Finland, he could watch water birds and their migration.

Felix was happy to be able to participate in the sea eagle rescue operation of WWF’s Finnish branch. In 1975, for example, only four sea eagle chicks hatched. The project saved the sea eagle from extinction.

Felix also loved the wine-harvesting trips to Burgundy or Bordeaux every autumn with Mona. (A large number of good wines were harvested in Bemar!) According to close and good friends, Felix’s life was happy, as his name suggests. He loved life.

Kari Laine

The author is a long-time friend of Felix Björklund.