Obituary | Esko Salmela 1931–2023

Supplier and a photographer Esko Ilmari Salmela died on August 1, 2023 in Salo Hospital. He was 91 years old, born in Mikkeli on December 14, 1931.

Salmela was born as the fourth child of Lauri and Esteri Salmela. His father had a tombstone business, but everyday life was scarce. Grandfather played the violin, and Esko also wanted to learn to play, but to get lessons he had to earn the money himself. Childhood was colored by wartime.

When he was young, Salmela was active in scouting. He started working as a journalist at Partiolehti in 1956, and through the newspaper he also met his wife Margareta.

Strait worked at Ilta-Sanom as a crime reporter, political reporter and photo editor until 1961, after which he moved to Seura magazine’s editorial secretary. The task description was broad. That included, among other things, writing a follow-up report.

Along with the work, Salmela translated Erik Hornberg into Finnish History of sailing seafaring – work. Hobbies included playing the violin in the Brages Spelmanslag group.

in the 1960’s Salmela worked as a photo editor at Lehtkuva and Viikkosanom. In 1972, he moved to Helsingin Sanomat as head of photo editing. In this position, he acquired political cartoons by Estonian cartoonists for publication at the end of the 1980s, at a time when the independence movements of the Baltic countries were gaining strength and the Soviet Union was falling apart.

Publishing the drawings was vulnerable, and Salmela himself smuggled them from Estonia to Finland. In total, HS published more than 150 Estonian cartoons during the years 1990–1992.

After retiring in 1993, Esko Salmela and his wife settled in Kemiö. Salmela continued to play the violin in Kemiösaari’s pelimanni group and worked as a volunteer at the Sagalund museum.

Chemistry the island became an important place for Salmela, and its future touched him strongly. He actively participated in political struggles regarding wind power and quarrying and wrote critical statements on the issues.

Books were everything to Salmela. His bookshelves contained works from social philosophy to art and history, but also curiosities found in antiquarian shops. Salmela herself tells the story in the work This is what I want to say (2017) like this: “I have found experiences, wisdom and historical treasures in books.”

As her last project, Salmela had a dream stemming from gardening to write a book about the history of flowers.

Family was especially dear to Salmela. The lives of the children and grandchildren are documented with videos edited by him himself, which convey joy, love and the togetherness of loved ones.

He characterized his own life in such a way that he doesn’t remember any great difficulties and if there have ever been difficulties, time has smoothed them out and given things the right proportions.

Kaarina Nikunen

Tomi Salmela

Meeri Salmela

The authors are Esko Salmela’s daughter-in-law, son and daughter.