Obituary | Esko S. Lahtinen 1937–2023

Master of Arts Esko S. Lahtinen died in Pori at the age of 86 on June 16, 2023. He was born in Helsinki on January 14, 1937.

“Eko” Lahtinen grew up in Sturenkatu and was a genuine Valka kundi. The painter-father wrestled in Helsinki’s Jyry, and when his mother did gymnastics in the same club, Esko Sakar’s choice of club was obvious. Lahtinen, who wrestled in Jyry, embraced the values ​​of the labor movement and never gave it up later.

Talented the boy got into boarding school and continued his studies at the University of Helsinki. Lahtinen completed his master’s degree in philosophy, majoring in English language and literature.

In ice ball and soccer, he showed his talent at Käpylä Urheilu-Veiki and HPS. When the Käpylä co-educational school team won the 1954 Helsinki school championship in football, defender Lahtinen collected praise. When Helsinki faced Tampere in the youth city match in 1956, Lahtinen formed a radar pair with HIFK’s Claes Andersson.

In working life Lahtinen focused on the roles of publicist and journalist. In the service of the Road and Water Works, he edited Tielehti for many years, until 1975 he moved to the marketing and information manager of the Finnish Football Federation. The jump into the football world went naturally, because Lahtinen had been involved in HPS operations for a long time, among other things as secretary and team manager, as well as in the board of the Helsinki district of the SPL.

At Pallloliito, Lahtinen developed information activities and utilized his writing talents in various publications. Football book was the sport’s bible, and the magazines piloted by Lahtinen, first Jalkapallo and from 1982 Futari, garnered praise. The information manager’s work was facilitated by the fact that Lahtinen knew the sports people at Stad and in the provinces.

As a person Lahtinen was a humorous hedonist whose habitus reminded me of the actor Charles Bronson. Eko did not bow down to the big lords and remembered the room table of the Duna family. “He was a practical person and wasn’t content to sit behind a lacquered desk”, Gunnar Yliharju, the long-time caretaker of the A national team, characterizes his friend, who was elected to the football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Lahtinen participated in the preparation of numerous football books. King football in the sports wonderland (1974) is still an accurate description of the history of futis in Helsinki. In the historical works of HJK ​​and Töölö Vesa, Lahtinen was able to excel with his knowledge of the city and the genre, and he did it elegantly. Awarded as sports book of the year Football World Cup 2002 Lahtinen was one of the authors.

Lahtinen was married three times. He found “Muru” in 1986 in the office of the Finnish Football Association, and the couple got married ten years later in London’s Seamen’s Church. Lahtinen retired from Palloliito in 2002. When Kirsti’s wife retired in 2017, the couple decided to move to Pori, where they were drawn by jazz music and an important couple of acquaintances.

Lahtinen’s close circle includes a child and a grandchild.

Mauri Forsblom

Markku Heinonen

Juha Kanerva

The authors are friends of Esko S. Lahtinen.