Obituary | Esko Kilpeläinen 1932–2023

Court of Appeal president Esko Juhani Kilpeläinen died in Kuopio on September 13, 2023. He was 90 years old, born in Suojärvi, Laatokan Karelia on November 15, 1932.

Kilpeläinen spent his childhood and school years in Siilinjärvi, and he graduated from Kuopio Lyceum in 1953. In 1958, Kilpeläinen completed his bachelor’s degree in law, now his master’s degree. After auditioning and receiving the rank of deputy judge in 1960, he was a presenter at the Kuopio County Board. In the Court of Appeal of Eastern Finland, he worked as a presenter 1961–1972 and as an advisor to the Court of Appeal 1972–1986.

Having been for a couple of periods as an additional legal advisor at the Supreme Court, Kilpeläinen was appointed a member of the Supreme Court and legal advisor in 1986. The following year, he was appointed to the position of President of the Court of Appeal of Eastern Finland, from which he retired after reaching the then 70-year retirement age.

Major reforms of the courts and trial procedure in the 1990s coincided with the presidential term. Kilpeläinen determinedly led the implementation of the reforms in the Court of Appeal district.

Kilpeläinen married in 1957 to master Heljä Kotilamme and after becoming a widow to court of appeal advisor Maija Liisa Salonen in 1997.

Kilpeläinen’s most important hobby was music. It took him from the choir of the Savoia branch to the director of the Kalla choir in Kuopio, to the position of soloist at the Kuopio Opera in the early 1960s. The Magic Flute– in production and in many positions of trust.

He was a member of the board of the Kuopio Music Friends Association for 30 years, of which 18 years as chairman, led the organization of Kuopio’s national violin competitions, served for a long time on the board of the Kuopio Conservatory and was chairman of the board of the Kuopio tansii ja soi festival.

Membership in the city’s music committee led to municipal positions of trust, a member of the city council 1973–1986 and its chairman 1977, and a member of the city board 1976 and its chairman 1981–1984. Kilpeläinen was a key influencer in bringing the Musiikkitalo and one of the country’s best concert halls to Kuopio in 1985.

The strengthening of the European rule of law thinking in recent decades has led to the demand that an independent judge must also appear to be independent. Esko Kilpeläinen stated that under the changed circumstances, he would not have been able to participate in municipal life in the same way as in the 1970s and 1980s, even though the law did not prohibit it.

In the church council Kilpeläinen was a church assembly representative for 20 years and one term. He headed the art committee of Kuopio County from 1974 to 1976. He served as the chairman of the board of the Kuopio Club for many years.

Esko Kilpeläinen was an efficient and skilled judge, an open and sociable person who had also internalized the academic celebration tradition, the ability to combine festive dignity and joyful togetherness.

Mikael Krogerus

The author is Esko Kilpeläinen’s colleague and later successor as president of the Court of Appeal.