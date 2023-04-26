Obituary | Esko Härkönen 1946–2023

Technical doctor Esko Härkönen died on January 19, 2023 in Kajaani. He was 76 years old, born in Kuusamo on August 9, 1946.

Härkönen went to school in Sotkamo and then studied mechanical engineering at the technical faculty of the University of Oulu. His strong mathematical thinking came to the fore during his school days, and after graduating, he also served as the acting director of the University of Oulu. as an assistant professor taking care of the teaching of statics and dynamics.

His career Härkönen started at the Ahlström pump factory in Karhula, where he developed circulation pumps for the Loviisa nuclear power plant and also did his licentiate work on the subject. The next development target was to solve how to make medium-thick pulp pulp flowable, so that it could be pumped at 8-20% thickness like centrifugal pumps. This invention had a great impact on the energy consumption of factories, and it was awarded the prize for Finnish engineering in 1984.

In 1976, Härkönen joined the Swedish company Kamyr AB in Karlstad. There he applied his special knowledge of phase flows to the problems of the forest industry and together with Johan Gullichsen developed the washing step of the pulp digester.

In 1986, Härkönen returned to his home region and started working for the Kajaani company, later UPM, where he once again familiarized himself with a new area, i.e. the production of pulp. An important area of ​​research was reducing the high energy consumption of milling. Härkönen approached this problem too by developing the Jama model based on physical quantities, for which he was awarded the Arne Asplund award in Minneapolis 2007. After retiring in 2011, Härkönen continued to develop the model in his home office.

On the academic side, Härkönen worked as a docent at the University of Oulu and supervised several diploma theses and dissertations. He had also carefully planned his forest property.

In his hobbies Esko also applied his technical skills. Fishing in Oulu Lake took place in an aluminum boat equipped with a water jet engine, and later fishing trips also extended to the Indian Ocean. For the preparation of fish, he developed a homemade cold smoking equipment.

In food preparation, he applied the sous vide, i.e., vacuum cooking method, and when visiting Esko’s, there was home-prepared fish and deer roast served with berries and mushrooms. Preparing delicious meals was also a joint hobby of Esko and his spouse Outi Nuutinen.

Esko Härkönen’s valuable contemporary art collection will be transferred to the Kajaani City Art Museum.

Annikki Vehniäinen

Teuvo Tuppurainen

The authors are Esko Härkönen’s friend and colleague as well as fellow student and friend.