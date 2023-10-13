Obituary | Erna Schuchenegg-Tikkanen 1929–2023

Entrepreneur Erna Schuchenegg-Tikkanen (formerly Hentunen) died in Loviisa on September 11, 2023. He was 94 years old, born in Varkaus on May 18, 1929.

Erna’s father, the Austrian Alfons Schuchenegg, worked in Varkaus as the operator of the Ahlström company’s first paper machine. Military duties messed up Alfonsi’s plans. He had to escape and was captured on the German Italian front.

The Schuchenegg family had to move from Varkaus to Steyr in Austria, and four-year-old Erna’s Savonese words began to turn into German. Europeanized Erna enjoyed throughout her life the style and purity of language of the Central European lifestyle.

Erna Schuchenegg found a permanent home in Loviisa when, after getting married, he built a detached house in Valkoo, Loviisa, with his spouse, record smith Kauko Hentunen. The family had two active children, Antero and Airi.

Erna Hentunen worked in Loviisa at the Nordström fish factory from 1955 to 1957. Even then, it was noticed how important his words were. She was a strong-willed woman who always carried out her plans.

In the years 1957–1975, Erna Hentunen ran a barbershop in Loviisa, which quickly became a popular meeting place for the townspeople. Erna’s way of serving made her a familiar and beloved character to many townspeople.

Years 1976–1983 Erna worked in the Soviet Union as the chief steward of the Virtanen clothing factory, which manufactures jeans. He was determined and diligent both in his work and in his positions of trust. Erna’s hallmarks were a warm, sparkling laugh and a joyfully sparkling good humor.

Erna is also remembered as an inspiring parishioner. Friendship parish work, trips to Csömör, Hungary provided use for Erna, who speaks German, for example in seminar discussions with Csömör priest Péter Solymár.

Her hobby of music, songs and diligent church attendance crowned Erna’s versatile life.

After freezing widowed 1987 Erna Hentunen married Veikko Tikkanen. This happiness lasted until the death of the spouse in 2014.

Erna’s close circle includes her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Brother Matti Hynninen

The author is a friend of Erna Schuchenegg-Tikkanen.