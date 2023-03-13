Obituary | Erkki Vartiainen 1939–2023

Senior lecturer Erkki Vartiainen died in Saarijärvi hospital of lymph node cancer on February 22, 2023. He was 83 years old, born on October 15, 1939 in Värtsilä.

At the age of one month, Erkki and his family had to be evacuated after the start of the winter war. The first evacuation trip took us via Kesälahti and Simpelee to Viitasaari, from where we returned to Hiitola in 1942, following Veikko’s father’s work, and further to Lahdenpohja. The second evacuee trip in 1944 went via Heinola to Saarijärvi, where they got a replacement farm from Kukonhiek to replace the one lost by their grandparents in Korpiselä.

The guard graduated in 1958 from Saarijärvi co-educational school and studied at the University of Helsinki, graduating as a teacher of mathematics. His career started at Herttoniemi co-ed school and continued in 1965 as a lecturer at Lievestuoree co-ed school and in 1973 at Saarijärvi elementary school and high school. Vartiainen and his family moved back to their home in Kukonhieka in 1977 and lived there until his death.

Vartiainen was a well-liked teacher and skilled at motivating his students, often with humor. He also loved to perform, which was especially evident in his hobby of playing. Even as a young boy, he built himself a barn according to Kotiliede’s instructions. The parents then bought the boy a mandolin and soon the range of instruments expanded to banjo, balalaika and guitar. He later learned to play trumpet and tuba.

While in Lievestuore, Vartiainen played in the teachers’ orchestras ‘Com si, com sa’ and Hottpeikot. In Saarijärvi, he performed in the Mandolin Boys, Dixie-Paavoi and the Saarijärvi Wind Orchestra, whose secretary and treasurer he served as secretary and treasurer for almost a quarter of a century. Erki’s traditions included playing the midsummer fanfare and Juha Vainio in the backyard I’m going over therewhich belonged to the opposite shore of Pienen-Lumperoinen.

Dearest However, one of Erki’s hobbies was orienteering, which came as a legacy from his father Veikko. Erkki served as the secretary of Saarijärvi Pullistus’ orienteering department for no less than 42 years. In particular, he enjoyed the duties of a track master and was involved in e.g. At the FIN5 orientation week, at the SM relay and at Youth Jukola. He wrote the division’s history and diligently wrote articles for the local newspaper Sampoo and ran orienteering schools.

On Thursday evenings, Hännila also found a faithful spouse, Anneli, who was initiated into the secrets of orienteering. The diamond wedding day was only four months away. Erk’s children and grandchildren have continued the hobby of orienteering. Tennis, reservist sports, gardening, woodworking and photography were his favorite activities.

We children remember dad as bright, satisfied with his life, a good spouse and an encouraging educator. Erki’s own definition of himself was “happy Karelian boy”.

Eero Vartiainen

Lauri Vartiainen

Venla Central House

The authors are the children of Erkki Vartiainen.