Obituary | Erkki Liski 1947–2023

Emeritus Professor Erkki Liski died in Pirkkala on November 3, 2023. He was 76 years old, born in Hämeenlinna on March 12, 1947.

In 1944, the Liski family had left their homestead in Valkjärvi in ​​Karelia to evacuate to Padasjoki. In 1948, they moved to Juupajoki.

I did the passion for studying was visible early on. In 1966, he enrolled as a high school student from Orivesi co-educational school.

Liski ended up at the University of Tampere attracted by the vision of Rector Paavo Koli and Professor Seppo Mustonen's Faculty of Mathematics and Philosophy. He started philosophy as a major until professor Eino Haikala invited him to teach the exercises of the basic statistics course.

The good-natured team of Statistics and Haikala's inspiring personality took them along. Erkki Liski became a statistician. He met his future wife Leena during his studies in 1968, and their long union produced three children: Antti, Anni and Eero.

Lizard had a remarkable career at the University of Tampere. In 1996, the President of the Republic appointed him as a professor of statistics. He continued his active role in the scientific community even after retiring in 2012.

Liski was an internationally recognized researcher thanks to his publications and activities. He liked cooperation and understood its importance. His main research topics were linear models, growth curves, experimental design, statistical reasoning and statistical model selection.

Lizard led several research projects and published numerous articles and books. The traces of his work are widely visible in society through his publications and his students.

Erkki got along well with different people. He was an invaluable support to many of his loved ones just when support was most needed. However, he never made a number out of it, on the contrary.

Family remembers Erki's rationality and open-mindedness. He understood that there are usually at least two sides to things. Erki's habit was to find out about things, not just assume. The diverse conversations with the father have remained in the children's memories. With his example, he showed the way so that it is easier for those who follow to follow.

Exercise was an important part of Erki's life, and his natural situational humor was apt. In his retirement days, he enjoyed long periods in Spain with his wife Leena.

Erkki was actively involved in the lives of both his children and grandchildren until the end. He was greatly loved, and the memory of his warmth lives on in those close to him.

Antti Liski

Eero Liski

Tarmo Pukkila

The authors are Erkki Liski's sons and a long-time colleague.