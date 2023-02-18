Obituary | Erkki Haapio 1932–2022

Teaching advisor Erkki Haapio died in Tampere on December 28, 2022. He was 90 years old, born in the smoke sauna of his home farm in Saari municipality on May 2, 1932.

Haapio served as a soldier boy during the war as a prisoner of war driver. It did happen that one prisoner grabbed a gun from a 12-year-old inexperienced guard. Otherwise, the memories of the prisoners who helped with the work on the home farm were good.

Ghost was sent to study in the capital. For a country boy with a whip, it seemed scary at first to cross the busy Mannerheimintie, but soon he was like a fish in water in the world’s metropolises. In Helsinki, he obtained a public school teacher’s degree in 1956 and in Tampere Yhteiskunnallis Korkeakoulu (YKK) a master’s degree in 1962. Haapio worked as a teacher at Kallio school in 1956–1961.

Haapio served as CEO of Toas and Tampereen Opiskelijatuki ry 1961–1969 and also held leadership positions in the Finnish Student Union Union and the Tampere University Student Union.

Erkki met Kaarina (née Kolho) at the dances of the Vyborg cooperative. After a short separation, Erkki sent Kaarina a picture book Whatever happened. This melted the future wife’s heart, and they got married soon after the already announced birth of their first child. They had four children, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

From 1970 Until his retirement in 1995, Haapio worked as the training manager of Tampere city personnel training. His duties also included the city’s twinning activities. Haapio was known as a laid-back, pipe-smoking leader who drew up plans and regulations with a pencil on grid paper, without group work. He was approachable and tolerant of differences. In 2002, the President of the Republic awarded Haapio the title of education advisor for his merits in the field of personnel training.

Erki was characterized by giving himself up to active activities in associations, often in leadership positions. Examples include Tampere Summer University, Ellivuori Oy, Paasikivi club, Estonian and Hungarian friendship clubs and the International Smoke Sauna Club. He was a member of the Finnish UN delegation to the UN General Assembly in 1975.

Erkki and Kaarina were cottage people. At the cottage, Erkki was struck by an incredible building frenzy. The municipality’s building control even sometimes suggested the demolition of older structures in order to get a permit for new ones. Erki had three saunas, the smoke sauna being his favorite.

Erkki followed his time closely. He woke up at two o’clock in the night to read the morning newspaper fresh. While in the hospital, when the new magazines had not yet been delivered to him, Erkki said that he had dreams about different articles: war news and politics.

Antti Haapio

Matti Parjanen

The authors are Erkki Haapio’s son and friend for 60 years.