Obituary | Elsi Hetemäki 1927–2023

Councilor of StateMember of Parliament Elsi Hetemäki (formerly Hetemäki-Olanderborn Slope) died in Helsinki on December 3 due to a sudden illness. He was 96 years old, born in Oulais on September 26, 1927.

Hetemäki grew up in Hyvinkää in an entrepreneurial family. Koti's example and the family's southern Pohjan roots had a significant impact on his values ​​and world view.

At the Hämäläis Department of the University of Helsinki, she met her husband and the father of her children, Master of Political Science Eero Hetemäki, with whom she established a home in a new residential area in Espoo's Tapiola. It was Tapiola that Elsi called her home even in her last years after already moving to the Helsinki side.

Fresh with a master's degree in philosophy, he started as a Swedish language lecturer at the Munkkiniemi co-educational school in 1954. Hetemäki was a very popular teacher, fondly remembered by many of his former students.

Eero Hetemäki died in 1968, and Elsi was left as a single parent of three small children.

Hetemäki was elected MP in his first parliamentary elections in 1970, and he served in this position until 1991, when he no longer ran for office.

In the elections, Hetemäki campaigned with the slogan “Modern woman from the right”, and that's what he truly was. Hetemäki was one of the most visible women decision-makers of her time and was instrumental in breaking many glass ceilings in politics. Personal popularity was significant. For example, in the 1979 parliamentary elections, she was the voice queen of the entire country. Career in the parliament culminated in the position of first deputy speaker in 1987–1991.

Hetemäki from Tapiola also had an impact on Espoo's municipal politics for a long time. There she met her second husband Erik Olander, graduate engineer, whom she married in 1977. Erik Olander died in 1998, and Elsi became a widow for the second time.

When the vast majority of political influencers opened the door of the Soviet Union's Tehtaankatu embassy, ​​Hetemäki kept the window open to the west – through the Nordic countries. During his entire parliamentary term, Hetemäki was a member of the Nordic Council and chaired its delegation from 1979–1991. He was exceptionally elected president of the Nordic Council twice.

At that time, the political leaders of the Nordic countries actively participated in the Council's activities. Representative and fluent in languages, Hetemäki was Finland's calling card and diplomatically skilled among the decision-makers.

Hetemäki served as vice-chairman of the coalition from 1975 to 1983. He was awarded the title of State Councilor in 1990.

For nine Elsi was a grandmother to her grandchild. “Oma jojoka”, i.e. the entire extended generation, was extremely important to Els, and she was at her happiest when everyone was together. Grandma encouraged her grandchildren with warmth and energy on the path of learning.

Elsi was a great conversational partner for her grandchildren, she kept up with her time and read a lot of both non-fiction and fiction books. Even at over 90 years old, Mummi's thoughts were still clear, and there were plenty of sharp opinions. She was a modern woman from the right until the end.

Tuukka Hetemäki

Kimmo Sasi

The authors are Elsi Hetemäki's grandson and longtime colleague.