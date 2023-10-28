Obituary | Eila Sieberg 1928-2023

Bank clerk Eila Sieberg (formerly Patrikka) died on September 27 in Hillcrest, New York, USA. He was born in Kitee on July 5, 1928.

As a result of the war, Sieberg lost his home in Käkisalmi and was evacuated to Jyväskylä.

Sieberg worked at OP’s bank on Puistokatu in Jyväskylä and then in Hämeenlinna.

In 1960, Sieberg moved to London with his colleagues and worked there in various positions for five and a half years.

Later Sieberg headed for the United States to New York, where he worked in various accounting and banking positions at Toblerone, Stauffer Chemical and Wall Street’s JP Morgan.

He married Margus in 1967 and they had 2 sons whom they raised in Queens. The family often traveled to Finland to visit relatives.

In 1978, the family moved from Queens to Hillcrest, New York. Work trips were still made to Manhattan every day. Sieberg retired from JP Morgan in 1993.

Eila spent a lot of time with her grandchild. Everyone will miss him, his laugh and his memories of old Karelia. Thank you dear Eila!

Erik Sieberg

The author is the son of Eila Sieberg.