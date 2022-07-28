Obituary | Eeva-Liisa Siitonen 1953–2022

Village active Eeva-Liisa Siitonen (b Uski) died in Parikkala on June 28, 2022 after a long illness. He was 69 years old, born in Ristina on May 24, 1953.

Siitonen did a long and versatile job serving and helping people, also as a volunteer wherever help was needed.

Service and the most versatile of helping was Siitonen’s work at Oronmylly’s operations center in Parikkala. He was one of the organizers of numerous trips abroad. The living village and home municipality were close to Siito’s heart in many ways. He was involved in Leader activities promoting regional development.

In the 1980s and 1990s, there was a post office in the Siitonen homestead in Parikkala’s Melkoniemi, which, run by Eeva-Liisa Siitonen, kept the village alive.

She nurtured the versatile craftsmanship she inherited from her parents by weaving and knitting, among other things. Skill samples could be enjoyed in numerous homes around Finland. At Siitonen’s home, a wide circle of friends received natural delicacies conjured up by the hostess during their visits.

His spouse Eeva-Liisa met Hannu Siitonen, future European javelin champion and Olympic silver medalist, in her hometown of Lahti. During their long marriage, Eeva-Liisa was such a strong supporter of the javelin throwers that coach legend Leo Pusa invited her to be a member of the coaching team.

Hannu Siitonen says that his achievements in sports were shared with his spouse. During the spearmaster’s active years, Eeva-Liisa lived peak years as a mother of little girls and also as a leader of young people’s hobbies such as scouting.

in the 21st century Eeva-Liisa and nature photographer Hannu’s bond with nature became even stronger. They experienced unforgettable moments together in the border regions of South Karelia and South Savo, but at the same time were increasingly worried about their fate. Part of the kuukkel forests in the area have been spared, but Siitosten’s great wish has yet to come true: the protection of the Haariko area and making it the heart of the joint national park of South Karelia and South Savo.

In addition to her husband, Eeva-Liisa’s close circle included three daughters and their families, as well as sisters and brothers. Her grandchildren were everything to her.

Markku Paakkinen

The author is Eeva-Liisa Siitonen’s brother-in-law.