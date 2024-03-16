Obituary | Eero Siltala 1936–2024

Agronomist Eero Veli Siltala died in Turku on February 6, 2024. He was 88 years old, born in Pukkila on January 25, 1936.

Siltala enrolled as a high school student at Porvoo co-ed high school in 1956. The natural course of study for a country boy was the Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry at the University of Helsinki, where he also found his future wife Eeva (née Nikula) in the whirlwind of a happy student life. The wedding was celebrated after the young couple returned from an internship in England in the fall of 1962, and the following year, their first child, Johanna, was born. Since then, Tuomas 1968 and kuopus Elli 1977.

His life's work Siltala did at Kansallis-Sake-Pankki. In 1964, the newly graduated agronomist visited the handsome head office on Aleksanterinkatu to look for a job. Oitis began his banking career as the branch manager of Paimio, and he retired from the same company as the regional manager of Southwest Finland with the Merita merger of KOP and SYP in 1995.

As a bank manager, this KOP warrior saw and experienced years of tight monetary policy of “chained money”, the liberalization of the money market, and also the harsh stormy years of depression and banking crisis.

32 banking years after that, the fulfilling retirement years began, when we danced with our beloved Eeva or went to England on a sidecar motorcycle trip – to the horror of the children, because the mother sat in the sidecar on the side of the visitors.

Eero was often found in Pehtoorila, the Parainen family's summer place, where this self-taught log builder built a veritable shed village. It was also always a pleasure to return to my home region, the village of Kantele in Pukkila.

Eero was a caring father and grandfather. Hugs hard and was interested in hearing. He was a stylish and funny gentleman with a wide circle of friends and always a funny twinkle in the corner of his eye and a poem ready to recite.

We will all miss Eero's legacy, his positive attitude towards life, but we can also learn from it: “I don't long for the past, I remember the past. With pleasure.”

Tuomas Siltala

Touko Siltala

The authors are Eero Siltala's son and godson.