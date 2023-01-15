Obituary | Edvin Seppänen 1939–2022

Technical licentiate Edvin Seppänen died on December 8, 2022 of illness in Mikkeli. He was 83 years old, born in Suomussalmi on August 10, 1939.

Seppänen was born into a rural family of fourteen children. After the outbreak of the Winter War, the family had to go to the evacuation center in a hurry, and during the continuation of the war to Ostrobothnia for the second time. In December 1944, Edvin and his three-year-old sister were sent as a war child to Sweden near Nässjö. The Swedish family’s request for adoption was refused and Edvin returned to Finland in the summer of 1946.

After matriculating from Kajaani Lyceum in 1959, Seppänen studied technical physics at the Technical University, from which he graduated with a master’s degree in engineering in 1965. In 1967, he got a position as a laboratory engineer at the newly founded Computing Center of TKK, where he was among the first computer users in Finland.

From the pine ridge native wife Maija (nee Penttinen) was found in student circles in Helsinki. For a while, the couple moved to Silicon Valley, USA, where Edvin studied operations research at Stanford University and completed a bachelor’s degree in technology. After returning to Finland in 1973, they had a son, Lasse.

Edvin Seppänen’s career continued from Otaniemi to Kotka as a physics lecturer and from there in 1976 to Mikkeli Technical Educational Institution as head teacher of mathematics. He was known as a modest and helpful colleague and a highly regarded teacher. His importance as an early promoter of information technology is well symbolized by the fact that the school’s first computer arrived in Kotka in the back seat of the family car.

In addition to his day job, Edvin ran the Mikkeli Microclub for more than a decade and was an active member of Mikkeli’s Naisvuori Rotary Club. After retiring, he presented widely while serving as the long-term secretary of Suomen Sotalapset ry.

Edvin is remembered in the family as a gentle father and a loving grandfather. His close circle included his son Lasse, his wife Anne and grandchildren Eino and Ella.

Lasse Seppänen

Ismo Kivistö

The authors are the son and colleague of Edvin Seppänen.