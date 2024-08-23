Obituary | Director of the Salvation Army’s international women’s work

The Salvation Army former president of International Women’s Work Maire Wahlström was promoted to glory, as the Salvation Army usually says about death, in Helsinki on July 28, 2024. Nyberg was 101 years old, born in Helsinki on November 18, 1922.

As a child, he participated in the activities of the Swedish-speaking branch of the Salvation Army, Temppel. In 1943, just a year after matriculation, she started at the Salvation Army cadet school, where she graduated as an officer in the spring of 1944. In August of the same year – exactly 80 years ago – she was married to Captain Jarl Wahlström.

Before before her marriage, Maire had served for a short time in the Hanko branch of the Salvation Army as an assistant. The Wahlströms’ first joint assignment was in the Porvoo department, after which they moved to Helsinki, where Jarl served mainly in children’s and youth work. In Helsinki, three children were born to the family: Ulf, Inger and Jarl.

In 1960, the family moved to Oulu, when the husband became the district manager of the northern district and Maire Wahlström became the secretary of the home union of the district. They moved back to Helsinki in 1963, when Jarl was appointed first as the director of the officers’ school and later as chief secretary. According to the practice of that time, Maire, as the spouse of the general secretary, became the secretary of women’s work in the territory.

In the year 1972 The Wahlströms were ordered to Canada, where Jarl served as general secretary and Maire again as secretary of women’s work. They returned to their homeland in 1976 after receiving the order to be the leaders of the Finnish territory. This was followed by the appointment as territory leaders in Sweden.

However, the time in Sweden was short, because in 1981 the couple was elected international leaders of the Salvation Army. Jarl and Maire Wahlström are the only Finns who have served in this important international position. During five years, they had the opportunity to visit 60 countries to meet not only Salvation Army members but also many heads of state who appreciated the spiritual and social work done by the Salvation Army.

For retirement The Wahlströms left in 1986. General Jarl Wahlström died in 1999, and Maire spent the last years of her life in the Folkhälsan senior home. Even though his physical strength weakened, he remained mentally alert and even at over 100 years of age, he followed what was going on with the Salvation Army in Finland and internationally in the newspapers.

Maire’s family included children and grandchildren in four generations. For many rescuers, he has been an example of a genuine, warm-hearted Christian and a true servant of God.

Saga Lippo

Maire Wahlström’s colleague