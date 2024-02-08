Obituary | David Lazarevic 1982–2023

Technical doctor David Lazarevic died of a rapidly progressing illness in Helsinki on September 1, 2023. He was 41 years old, born in Sydney, Australia on January 1, 1982.

Lazarevic was an international, wide-ranging researcher of sustainability breakthroughs and innovations. In 2012, he did his doctorate on both industrial ecology at the Royal Swedish Technical University and sustainable development at the French Toyes University of Technology. The dissertation dealt with the social coordination, acceptability and contradictions of material cycles and life cycle assessment.

The last ones Lazarevic worked at the Finnish Environmental Center for eight years, first as a specialist researcher and later as a leading researcher. His research focused on energy transition management, circular economy policy and sustainable construction. As a natural cross-over of the boundaries of science and industries, he also worked on experiments in knowledge co-production. His work also reflected the practical experience he gained in development projects as a young consultant in Australia.

Lazarevic was a pioneer in circular economy policy research. He had a strong ability to anticipate the challenges of sustainability policy. For example, the one he edited together with his colleagues Handbook on Circular Economy appeared in 2021 at the same time when the Finnish Government made a decision in principle on the circular economy strategic program.

Because David actively kept in touch with his former colleagues in different parts of the world, he formed a strong network of cooperation and friends. His broad-mindedness and deepening were also visible in his numerous hobbies, which included, among others, playing the bagpipes, historical fencing, fishing and hiking.

The colleagues know how Finnish David, who only moved here in 2015, was. He left the workplace party unexpectedly because he wanted to make it to the housing company's sauna shift. His black humor and wit delighted the work community even when the work pressure was heavy. When making language corrections for colleagues, he gave suggestions for improvement and ideas for a topic or approach.

When young David used to play rugby, but he gave it up after numerous injuries. His tenacity and love of people helped him this year in facing a rapidly progressing illness. Until the last few weeks, he kept in touch with the work community and told about its importance and the warmth brought by contact.

David's curiosity and critical thinking will live on in versatile publications and in the memories of loved ones. We promise to continue a valuable legacy, which also includes having fun.

Eve Primmer

Jani Lukkarinen

The authors are friends and colleagues of David Lazarevic.