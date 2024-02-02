Obituary | Dan Rostedt 1959–2023

Sound worker Dan Peter “Spede” Rostedt died as a result of a sudden illness in Hanko on December 11, 2023. He was 64 years old, born in Helsinki on May 4, 1959.

Music, sound reproduction and the technical implementation of events were Rostedt's life's work. He was known as a hard-working and versatile expert in his field, who handled his tasks efficiently and came up with solutions to even the most difficult problems.

Rostedt the parents' marriage did not have much chance of success, and shortly after the couple's only child was born, the father returned to Turku while the mother stayed in Helsinki. The boy, described as kind by his relatives, grew up partly in the care of his grandparents.

The teenager was interested in teenage things. When a good friend became a stunt stunt professional, Rostedt participated with him in some shows and competitions, also as a winning car driver.

Before all Rostedt was called by music. Many influencers in the music industry became from the circles of friends in Helsinki. When Hanoi Rocks went out into the world, Rostedt, in his twenties, established himself as the band's credit rower. While the band was living in England, the Finnish technician, who convinced with his actions, also worked hard for local employers.

As the job description expanded, Rostedt became a gig mixer and, according to his own definition, a “briefcase man” who traveled on airplanes ahead of the band to ensure that everything was in order at the gig venues.

After the colorful Hanoi years of traveling around the world, Spede Rostedt settled in Finland. He worked for various companies in the field until he started touring the country regularly as Peer Günt's monitor mixer in 1985.

In the year 1988 saw the time of my own company. Rostedt designed and largely also built the Tonal studio, where he worked as a sound engineer for hundreds of demos, singles and even bigger projects. As if by accident the studio's biggest hit, Sepi Kumpulainen's breakthrough song, was born from a small work Merciless going.

Rostedt likes to make music himself, but on a hobbyist basis, even though the band Jouni Perkele and Viimeinen Savotta, a group of friends, also released records.

in the 21st century Spede Rostedt moved to Hanko with his then spouse and business partner. The cheerful, friendly and helpful man developed into a trusted player in the city's music life and cultural events, who, among other jobs, could do up to two hundred annual gigs in his hometown alone.

The last work assignment was tragically left unfinished. According to his custom, Spede Rostedt had everything ready for the evening's music performance and returned to visit the home after the sound check. The bout of illness in the shower turned out to be fatal: Rostedt later died in the hospital without regaining consciousness.

Rostedt had one son from his youth relationship.

Arto Pajukallio