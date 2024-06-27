Obituary | Culture and society fascinated me

Accountant Sanelma Lindfors (b Viitamäki) died at the age of 97 in Tampere on May 12, 2024. He was born in Kauhava on August 6, 1926.

Lindfors was from Kauhava, a social democrat, a mother of a family and an accountant as well as a contemplator of the spiritual life, an active person in nature, an enthusiast of literature, theater and music.

His grandfather was founding the Kauhavan Alakylä labor association, and Kauno-isã became active in the workers’ youth movement after the civil war. When at the end of the 1920s the parents left for work in the south, Sanelma was left in Kauhava to take care of her grandmother Adolfiina and later to attend public school. At the end of the summer of 1935, nine-year-old Sane decided to stay with his sisters and parents in Kerava and in a letter asked his grandmother to send him a doll and a school certificate.

of the 1940s in the beginning, Sane went to work in the afternoons as a domestic helper, then at Kerava’s bookstore and as a salesperson at Elanto. At the age of 14, he had joined the social democratic youth department and after the war applied to study at the Workers’ Academy. In addition to social studies subjects, financial subjects were studied, and Sane qualified as an accountant.

On March 6, 1949, Sane met Oss from Lindfors for the first time at the Lohja district festival. “The most important day of my life”, Sane used to say. The wedding was danced at the Tapanila workers’ house in midsummer 1950.

The Lindfors settled in Hiekkaharju, and the children Jorma, Juha and Pirjo were born in 1951–1954. Ossi and Sane joined the Tikkurila workers’ association, and Sane held positions of trust on the social board of the Helsinki Rural Municipality and later on the parents’ council of the Tikkurila co-educational school.

Sane read poetry, psychology and philosophy, and she also pondered these questions of existence and human relationships in the discussion circle and psychodrama.

Sanelma worked as an accountant for various companies in the 1960s and 1980s. He also invested in raising children and taking care of the home. After the children left home, Kokonjärvi in ​​Urjala became an important vacation spot.

Fifty after turning one, Sane got a driver’s license and his own car. Summer trips to music festivals in Savonlinna and Kuhmo went smoothly, as did vacations at Kauhava’s cabin and trips to Lapland with friends. Now was also the time to write pieces of childhood memories for the Kauhava magazine under the title “Toiskan Flikka”.

In 1992, the retired couple fulfilled Sane’s youthful dream, i.e. moving to Tampere, where Ossi died the following autumn. Cultural and association activities now continued in the company of Sane’s numerous friends, and faith in the future was given by six grandchildren.

For the past five years, Sanelma lived happily in Jukola in Koukkuniemi. He lived a long, good life.

Juha Lindfors

Son of Sanelma Lindfors