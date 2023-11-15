Obituary | Cricket Laine 1948–2023

Author Cricket Laine died in Simpelee on October 3, 2023. He was 75 years old, born in Parikkala on August 15, 1948.

Laine closed the door of her childhood home at the age of 15 and moved to Sweden to work as a domestic helper. From there, the road led to Helsinki, where he worked in various factories, as a craftsman and library assistant. In addition to working long hours, Laine wrote in evening school as a high school student and got to university to read domestic literature. He became a freelance writer in 1978.

In addition to ten published novels, Laine wrote, among other things, TV, radio and theater scripts and columns. He is best known The Kantola family and Yle’s recently updated one Encounters and differences – as the scriptwriter of the television series.

Ever such rich imagination, accurate memory and the shocking experiences of her own life made Lainee a writer. With the help of writing, he survived and organized his experiences. He knew the rhythm of dialogue and text, loved to write drama and create tension. Made something big out of something small.

Tragicomics and magical realism are typical of Laine’s works. He was fascinated by the subconscious, dreams and mysticism. He saw beyond the everyday, saw the common man as part of a larger cosmic whole. He also knew how to laugh at himself, often sarcastically.

The countryside, human relationships and hidden meanings, as well as politics and religions, among other things, were also Laine’s interests. He never stopped being amazed by the diversity of nature, and trips to Saimaa were especially important to him.

Wave was also a sought-after and respected writer trainer, the courses took him to different parts of Finland. His students remember Sirka’s kindness and genuine caring: “You could always trust him. He encouraged the writers with professionalism and his strong analytical eye never failed. As an instructor, Sirkka created a relaxed atmosphere, and many amateur writers found their own literary style and themselves in his courses. We will miss Sirka’s laughter and wry humor.”

Sirkka never boasted about his achievements as a writer, although he was well aware of his artistic talent. According to his own words, he has never pursued “merit badges or other trinkets that are hung on the ropes on festive occasions”.

Train journeys between Helsinki and Parikkala were part of Sirka’s daily life for decades, who appreciates his birthplace. In 1996, he moved to Simpelee, where he lived with his wife and cats.

The last ones the years were worn out by illness, but even then Sirkka did not mentally agree to be bedridden, but kept his dignity and hoped to die at home. This is what happened, Sirkka left accompanied by his loved ones and even on his last day heard the migration of the geese.

In accordance with Sirka’s wish, there will not be a memorial for him, but his ashes will be scattered in beloved places in Saimaa.

Susanna Kolehmainen

Anu Partanen

The authors are Sirkka Laine’s niece and a friend and work partner.