Obituary | Caring and liked Psychotherapist

Doctor and Psychotherapist Marja Anita Jantunen died at the age of 60 on August 21, 2024 in Terhokodi in Helsinki in the presence of his loved ones. He was born on February 11, 1962 in Helsinki.

Jantunen graduated as a medical doctor in 1996. He completed his first training as a psychotherapist in 2002. Jantunen switched from working as a doctor to running a private psychotherapist’s practice in 2004.

During the last decade, Jantunen strengthened his knowledge especially in the field of physical methods. He has been a familiar sight for decades, often in the front row, in the trainings of both fields. I dare to bet that Jantunen was one of Finland’s most self-educated psychotherapists.

Professional continuing education, training, but especially working with customers was Jantuse’s calling. His mission was to share his multidisciplinary holistic expertise so that customers and colleagues could use the knowledge to support their own and others’ well-being.

Learning from others, he had the skill and desire to share the praise on many occasions. The walls of Jantunen’s study were lined with books that were dear to him. He bought several copies of books suitable for customers so that he could borrow them. He often sent underlined excerpts from the books he read to his colleagues.

Anita’s kindness and vocation were also shown as a low-threshold and low-price reception. Money should not be an obstacle in accessing psychotherapy.

Anita’s uniqueness has also been praised by her clients. He did not work with clients but with people. They have portrayed Anita as a mother figure that you could trust and rely on. As a person who was genuine, warm and caring. As a skilled all-rounder, whose radiation gave strength. As a person who has been able to pull himself back to life from the deepest darkness. As a person who has encouraged to dare to love. As a psychotherapist like no other.

I want to thank Anita for all the wisdom she unselfishly shared with the people around her. I hope that Anita’s authenticity, optimism, energy, joy of life, love, knowledge and curiosity about life and new things remain in our hearts. To Anita’s words written last August, “you are always good company and dear to me”, I want to respond publicly: “Thank you my friend, so do you to me and to all of us you have touched”.

Anita’s family included her husband, who lived side by side for 39 years, three adult children and grandchildren.

Tanja Hyttinen

Anita Jantunen’s friend and colleague