Obituary | Brother Matti Pussinen 1966–2023

Archives managerhistorian and lecturer Brother Matti Pussinen died of cancer in Turku on September 21, 2023. He was 57 years old, born in Loviisa on June 25, 1966.

Like the Roman writer Terentius, the guiding principle of Pussisen’s life was: “I am human – nothing human is alien to me.” He thrived on the ups and downs of his friends and always wished the best for his friends.

Although Pussinen suffered from an incurable brain tumor in his last months, he started almost all of his conversations by asking how his friends were doing. He had the culture of the heart.

Pussinen a great passion was the fascinating and imagination-stimulating world of archives. He first worked for a long time as an expert and in management positions at the Turku Provincial Archives and later at the National Archives. He had a key role in the Nordic cooperation of the National Archives. He taught archival science at Åbo Akademi and helped countless people in the fields of genealogy.

Thanks to his strong expertise, Pussinen was able to turn the archive’s dusty and yellowed documents into luminous stories about the reality of the past. “Veli-Matti gave a glamorous impression of the world of archives,” stated a fellow student recently.

Brother Matti lived with his family in Turku, where the pack also included beloved Leonberg dogs. They made sure that everyday life had enough going and fun.

Brother Matti loved his old home region Ruotsinpyhtää in Eastern Uusimaa and appreciated the local Swedish dialect with all its ancient Nordic words. His home language was mainly Finnish, but he was completely bilingual after attending a Swedish-speaking school in Loviisa.

Many of Veli-Mat’s friends wandered to the bluegrass festival organized by him in Ruotsinpyhtää. Veli-Mat’s parents were responsible for accommodation and catering and took good care of us adventurous students year after year. I fondly remember these cross-generational meetings.

Three a week before his death, Veli-Matti participated in a crab party with his Åbo Akademi student friends. He knew how to enjoy his life until the last and was at peace with his destiny.

When we met for the last time, four days before Veli-Mat’s death, he said that next time we would drink coffee and talk about old times. He must have known that there wouldn’t be a next time, but he refused to give up his flame of life. The same flame lives in all the people whose souls he touched during his life.

In addition to his wife and children, Veli-Mat’s close circle includes his parents and sister and their families.

Mikael Sjövall

The author is a fellow student of Veli-Matti Pussisen.