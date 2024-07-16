Obituary | Best known for his radio packages

Obituary|Kai R. Lehtonen 1930–2024

Philosophical doctor Kai R. Lehtonen died in Helsinki on April 14, 2024. He was 93 years old, born in Lahti on November 5, 1930.

Lehtonen went to middle school at Lahti Lyceum and high school at Tampere Real Lyceum, where he graduated in 1948. He completed his bachelor’s degree in philosophy at the University of Helsinki in 1953 with a combination of Finnish history, general history and aesthetics, and contemporary literature. He married FM Ulla Karmo in 1956.

In the year 1983 Lehtonen did his doctorate at the University of Helsinki on the topic of state power and textbooks, finding out what the preliminary inspection of textbooks was like when it was transferred from ecclesiastical authorities to secular authorities in 1870.

He was a hard-working pen user who, in addition to hundreds of newspaper articles and radio and television programs, wrote more than two hundred history and social studies textbooks, aviation-related books for young people, and books on information technology.

He also published several self-published books. The national bibliography mentions more than 160 of Lehtonen’s works.

In years 1955–1970 Lehtonen worked as a history teacher in five different schools in Lahti and Helsinki. He liked Helsinki Normal Lyceum as his favorite school.

Lehtonen served as a member of Yle’s TV program council in 1971–1976. In 1976–1977, he worked as a radio journalist in the Finnish-language department of the BBC in London. In 1979, he was appointed editor-in-chief of Kouluradio. Yle was his workplace until his retirement in 1993.

When Kouluradio was shut down in connection with Yle’s organizational reform in 1989, Lehtonen moved to Radio Suomen Asia program as a reporter. He liked this phase of his broadcasting career the most.

In his prime Lehtonen delivered a program series about information technology, the special feature of which was broadcasting computer programs via radio. The IT Association named him the 1991 IT influencer.

Lehtonen is best remembered for his weekly mischief Throughout history – of his radio packages, whose target audience he announced was “those who are interested in history”.

He was an honorary member of the Association of Finnish Information Writers, the Association of Radio and Television Announcers, and the Aviation Museum Association. The Friends of Malmi Airport gave him a certificate of merit for his meritorious work for the preservation of Malmi Airport.

Lehtonen was an active aerial photographer. He donated thousands of aerial photographs he took to museums, as well as the aerial photographs he took of Lauttasaari over three decades to the Lauttasaari Foundation.

His hobbies were aviation, photography and information technology. He accumulated a total of 972 flight hours. He had a private pilot’s license and for a while also a commercial pilot’s license.

Pertti Lehtonen

Anja Lehtonen

Kai R. Lehtonen’s brother’s children.