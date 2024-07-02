Obituary | Believed in a better world

Forerunner Anja Huovila (b Long) died on June 6, 2024 in Kauniala Hospital at the age of 91. He was born in the rural municipality of Kuopio on April 7, 1933.

The starting points for Huovila’s life were not easy. Her father defected to the Soviet Union when Anja was less than two years old, and her mother was left as a single parent of four children. However, the mother fell ill with lung disease and later with rheumatism, having to spend long periods in a sanatorium. The children were placed with relatives, all four daughters in different families. Fortunately, Anja got to a good home.

However, there were no educational opportunities, so Anja went to work in Sweden at the age of 16 with the intention of studying to become a nurse. May Day 1954 changed the course of things. Anja arrived in Finland to visit her sister’s family, and for the May Day holiday, Anja’s friend, Sakari Huovila, her sister’s spouse’s student friend, was given as a groomsman. So that was it. The very next week we got engaged, and in August we celebrated the wedding.

Blankets settled in Kerava Savio, and the family had five children. Anja manages the finances of the extended family and at the same time was involved in the operations of her husband’s accounting office and her husband’s father’s shop.

When the youngest of the children went to school, Anja decided to work outside the home. Fluent in Swedish, he started working at the then bilingual Helsinki Telephone Association. He had time to make a long career, first as a clerk, then as a foreman.

Anja was active in the Kerava Art and Culture Association, participating in e.g. for organizing the Kerava Circus Market. After retiring, he moved to Urjala, where he had already bought a summer apartment. A busy life included, among other things, traveling, cultural events and passionate gardening.

In the year 2016 Anja returned to Kerava, closer to her children. In a familiar city, he still had time to enjoy rich and active years. He actively followed both society’s events and culture. Visual arts and theater were close to his heart.

Anja Huovila was a child of wartime, who believed that internationalization would increase people’s understanding of each other. He got to see the world widely and get to know different cultures. The events of the last few years, the war in Ukraine and the increase in xenophobia, were a big disappointment for him.

Most dear to our mother were the children and grandchildren and their families. We will miss a positive, encouraging and warm mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Jaana Jokinen

Tiina Edström

Tuulevi Huovila-Huttunen

Anja Huovila’s daughters.